Prashant Kishor Issues Fresh Challenge To Nitish Kumar, Says ‘Will Quit If…’

Jan Suraaj Pary founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday declared that he would “definitely quit politics” if the Nitish Kumar-led government delivers on its pre-election promise of providing Rs 2 lakh each to 1.5 crore women under self-employment schemes. His statement came a day after he admitted defeat in the state polls and acknowledged that he had failed to earn the voters’ confidence.

“If the Nitish government gives Rs 2 lakh to 1.5 crore women, as they promised, I will definitely quit politics, “Kishor said at a press conference. “If they actually implement this scheme, forget politics, I will leave Bihar itself,” he added.

Prashant Kishor on Political Exit After JD(U) Seat Count

Kishor shot down rumours that he was backing out because the JD(U) crossed the 25-seat mark he had previously referred to. At the press conference, he explained, “I did say I’d quit politics if the JD(U) won more than 25 seats, but what official position do I even hold to resign from?” He added that he never claimed he would stop advocating for the people, saying those assuming he would leave Bihar were “completely mistaken.”

Kishor Defends Party, Says It Avoided Divisive Politics

Kishor also defended his party’s track record, saying, “We may have made mistakes, but we have not committed any crime. We have not committed the crime of spreading caste-based poison in society. We have not played Hindu-Muslim politics in Bihar. We have not committed the crime of dividing people in the name of religion. We have not committed the crime of giving money to the poor, innocent people of Bihar and buying their votes”.

The NDA’s ‘tsunami’ swept away the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates.