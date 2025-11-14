LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: In 2020, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka won Purnia with a strong majority, defeating several contenders. The 2025 election shows a competitive race with shifting alliances and voter dynamics.

Purnia
Purnia

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 14, 2025 10:05:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin. The results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election have created a lot of interest in Nalanda, important constituencies. Voting is complete, and counting is underway, with the initial trends showing a close race as powerful individuals compete for the prestige of these important political areas.

 

Purnia Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Counting is currently underway in both constituencies under heavy security coverage. In early rounds of counting, the contest appears to be neck and neck, and voters have begun to inquire about the leading candidates, the vote margin, and whether the turnout is better than in previous elections.

  • BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka 

Purnia Election Result 2025 – Winner

In any event, as of the last reporting, JDU’s Shravan Kumar is also facing stiff competition from LJ’s Kumari Poonam Sinha. Shravan is the incumbent and will highlight his record of development.

Purnia Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

The full contestants for Nalanda were Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP) and some of the independent candidates.

 

Purnia Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In the 2020 Bihar Election, JBJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka had won with a majority of the vote in Purnia, and others were Abdul Subhan, Ajay Swarn, Anisha Prity, Ashok Kumar Singh, Bidyanand Mehta, Chandra Bhanu Kumar, Indu Sinha, Manoj Thakur, and Md. Aslam Azad, Mihir Anand.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 10:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Election result 2025Purnia Assembly Election result 2025Purnia Election result 2025Purnia Vidhan Sabha Chunav Resultvidhan sabha election result

RELATED News

Giriraj Singh Predicts Massive NDA Landslide Victory: ‘People Voted for Justice and Growth’

All Eyes On Nitish’s Son Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut As NDA Heads For Landslide Victory

Is Congress Dragging Mahagathbandhan Down Again As NDA Leads & RJD Performs Well? Here’s What The Data Reveals

Bihar Election Results 2025: From ‘Jungle Raj’ Violence To Zero Repolls- A Historic Shift In Polling Culture

How To Check Bihar Election 2025 Results On ECI Portal: A Simple, Step-By-Step Guide You Need Today

LATEST NEWS

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka

How To Check Bihar Election 2025 Results On ECI Portal: A Simple, Step-By-Step Guide You Need Today

BIG ALLEGATION: RJD Cries Foul As Trends Favour NDA, BJP Supporters Call It ‘Excuses 101′, Bihar Election Results

Jamui, Chakai, Jhajha Election Result 2025 LIVE: As Counting Begins, In Jhajha JDU Leading, SHREYASI SINGH(BJP) Leads in Jamui, In Chakai RJD is Leading With Savitri Devi

Bihar Elections Result 2025: Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing From VIP Constituencies

Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Wave Lifts NDA In Early Trends, Tejashwi Trails Behind

Raghopur Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Trails, BJP’s Satish Kumar Takes Lead

‘Even Opposition Knows NDA Will Form Government in Bihar,’ Says BJP’s Ajay Alok Ahead of Vote Counting

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA Takes Early Lead As Counting Begins Across 243 Seats

Bodh Gaya, Gaya Town, Wazirganj Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins, BJP’s Prem Kumar Leads

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka
Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka
Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka
Purnia Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP’s Vijay Kumar Khemka Leads with 4619 Vote Margin Tight Race as Counting Begins Amid High Voter Interest, BJP Leading with Vijay Kumar Khemka

QUICK LINKS