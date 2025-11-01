LIVE TV
'Since 2005, We Have…': Nitish Kumar Issues Big Message For Voters Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

The JD(U) supremo stated that his government initially focused on improving law and order, which was in a 'very bad' state earlier, and has brought significant improvements in education, health, roads, electricity, drinking water, agriculture, and youth employment.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 1, 2025 12:16:34 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released a video on Saturday and stated that his government has served the people of the state with complete honesty since 2005. He also talked about transforming Bihar from a state where being called a Bihari was an insult to one where it is now a matter of honour.

The JD(U) supremo stated that his government initially focused on improving law and order, which was in a “very bad” state earlier, and has brought significant improvements in education, health, roads, electricity, drinking water, agriculture, and youth employment.

He said, “You have given me the opportunity to serve the people of Bihar continuously since the year 2005. We want to tell you that in the situation in which we got Bihar, at that time, it was an insult to be called a Bihari. Since then, we have served you by working day and night with full honesty and hard work. You know that earlier, the law and order situation was very bad. First of all, the work of fixing it was done.”

CM Kumar asserted that his government has worked for the development of all sections of society — Hindu, Muslim, upper caste, backward, extremely backward, Dalit and Mahadalit — without doing anything for his own family.

“The previous government did nothing for women. We have now empowered women to such an extent that they are no longer dependent on anyone and can take care of their families and children on their own. We want to tell you that from the very beginning, we have developed all sections of society. Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, upper caste, backwards, extremely backwards, Dalit, Mahadalit, work has been done for everyone. We did not do anything for our family. Now being called a Bihari is a matter of honour, not insult,” he said.

The Bihar Chief Minister further highlighted his government’s commitment to serving the people with integrity since 2005, transforming Bihar into a state of which its residents can be proud. He emphasised improvements in law and order, education, health, infrastructure, and employment for youth.

Kumar stated that his administration has worked to develop all communities, empowering women and addressing the needs of various social groups. He also acknowledged the support of the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Modi, in fostering Bihar’s growth.

“Full support from the Central Government, led by the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is also being received in the development of Bihar. Only NDA can develop Bihar. The speed of development has increased a lot due to the NDA government at both the Centre and the state. Therefore, I request you to make the NDA candidates win with a huge margin of votes in this election. You should give us, i.e. NDA, another chance,” he said in the video message.

He added, “After this, more work will be done in the future, due to which Bihar will become so developed that it will be included among the top states. Therefore, on the upcoming 6th and 11th of November, you should reach your polling station in large numbers and cast your vote. Jai Hind, Jai Bihar.”

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 12:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS