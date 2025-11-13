Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote Counting on 14 November 2025; Track Seat-Wise Results & Leading Parties

LIVE TV
Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali), Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vote counting for both constituencies will be held on 14 November 2025. Major parties like BJP, RJD, JDU, Congress, and Jan Suraaj are in a tight contest.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 13, 2025 22:40:18 IST

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali),  Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has created a massive contest in Sitamarhi and Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali) and voters are looking for their results to be declared, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will start vote counting tomorrow, eci.gov.in.

The BJP, JDU, RJD, Congress, and Jan Suraaj Party will hope for some crucial winners to define Bihar’s future.

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali),  Election Result 2025 – Vote Counting

Vote counting for Sitamarhi and Mahua – polls closed and counting begins is tomorrow. Early trends and round-wise updates will appear on the Election Commission’s official vote counting website. The big parties will have supporters try to keep an eye on party order to determine what party is leading in popular vote in the counting.

Sitamarhi Election Result 2025 – Winner

Currently there is no winner of the Sitamarhi Assembly constituency. Once votes are counted and verified a winner shall be declared. Stay stuned to the timing of the vote counting to discover who has the most, specifically how the winner won and by what margins.

Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali) Election Result 2025 – Winner

The winner of the Mahua Assembly seat (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali) will be published soon after counting. It is a tough contest between some strong candidates from major parties.

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali) Election Result 2025 – Full Contestants

Sitamarhi Constituency Contestants:

  • Chandeshwar Prasad (IND)
  • Chandrika Prasad (IND)
  • Krishna Kumar Jha (Proutist Bloc, India)
  • Mahesh Nandan Singh (IND)
  • Pooja Arya (Lok Dal)
  • Raghvendra Kumar (IND)
  • Ram Kishor Ray (IND)
  • Sunil Kumar (RJD)
  • Sunil Kumar Pintu (BJP)
  • Thakur Chandan Kumar Singh (IND)
  • Upendra Sahani (Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party)
  • Vinod Sah (IND)

Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali) Constituency Contestants:

  • Akhilesh Kumar Thakur (NCP)
  • Amit Kumar (All India)
  • Amresh Kumar (IND)
  • Ashma Parveen (IND)
  • Indrajeet Pradhan (Jan Suraaj Party)
  • Jay Narayan Sah (Bajjikanchal Vikas Party)
  • Lalit Kumar Ghosh (SUCI (C))
  • Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD)
  • Naresh Ray (IND)
  • Raju Mahto (Bhartiya Sarthak Party)
  • Ram Sagar Sahni (IND)
  • Rimjhim Devi (BSP)
  • Sanjay Kumar Singh (Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas))
  • Sarita Sah (IND)
  • Tej Pratap Yadav (Janshakti Janta Dal)

Sitamarhi, Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali),  Election Result 2025 & 2020 Result

In the previous Bihar Assembly Elections of 2020, the Sitamarhi seat was won by BJP by a very tight margin from RJD. The Mahua (part Sitamarhi/Vaishali) was also won by RJD with their candidate Tej Pratap Yadav during the 2020 elections.

The 2025 elections for Mahua (partly Sitamarhi/Vaishali) include multiple new candidates and independent candidates that will intensify the race. We will see whether the ruling party can hold on to its strong candidates or whether new leadership emerges in this critical seat.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 10:40 PM IST
