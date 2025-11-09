‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

Rahul Gandhi Claims “Democracy Is Under Attack”

Pachmarhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha launched a scathing axe on the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission on Sunday. It has been alleged that “vote theft” is ongoing at a massive scale in the states and he indicated that both the BJP and Election Commission are collaborating to hide the “vote theft”.

“25 Lakh Votes Stolen,” Says Rahul Gandhi

According to Gandhi, data indicated that approximately 25 lakh votes have been “stolen.” He suggested that one out of every eight votes has been “stolen.””Vote chori has been done clearly. Twenty-five lakh votes have been stolen. Every one out of eight votes has been stolen. After seeing the data, I believe the same has happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. This is a system of the BJP and the Election Commission. We have more evidence, and we will show it after some time,” said Gandhi. He also accused the ruling party of developing a system known as SIR to “institutionalise vote theft”.

“PM, Home Minister, and CEC Responsible”

Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are responsible for “attacking democracy and the Constitution.” “We have detailed information. We have shown very little as of now, but the main issue is that there is an attack on democracy and Ambedkar ji’s Constitution and directly, PM Modi, Amit Shah, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar are doing it by forming a joint partnership. This is damaging the country, Bharat Mata,” he warned, claiming through the evidence that the institutions were damaged through power.

Congress Organisational Meeting in Pachmarhi

Rahul Gandhi participated in a training camp in Pachmarhi under the Sangathan Srijan Campaign, aimed at strengthening the Congress organisation in Madhya Pradesh.

Here, he spent three hours with district presidents discussing the revival of the party and mobilising grassroots workers.

Kantilal Bhuria Encouraging Bihar “Voter Adhikar Yatra”

Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria stated that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar has raised voting rights awareness and displayed “the BJP’s attempts to steal votes.” He also called on Congress workers to stay sharply vigilant in safeguarding democracy.

Similar Allegations in Haryana Polls

Rahul Gandhi, once again, restated allegations he made before the polls regarding the nefarious tampering of voter lists in the Haryana election, claiming that 25 lakh fake votes had been added.

He stated the Election Commission’s “phony voter lists” erode democracy, calling upon the youth of India to oppose it and for truth and transparency.

Call for ANY youth in India

Gandhi said to the young voters,”I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it’s important that you listen and you watch. I’m questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I’m doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress’s landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss.”

He alleged that Congress’s projected victories in Haryana were being converted to defeats through organised stealing of votes.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

