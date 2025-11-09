LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail Georgia asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Ahmed Al Sharaa Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI donald trump Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > ‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP and the Election Commission of manipulating elections using the SIR (Scanning, Identification, and Recounting) system. He claimed that the real issue is “vote chori” (vote theft) and alleged that the SIR system is being used to cover up large-scale poll manipulation, urging voters to stay vigilant.

‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 9, 2025 12:36:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

Rahul Gandhi Claims “Democracy Is Under Attack”

Pachmarhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha launched a scathing axe on the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission on Sunday. It has been alleged that “vote theft” is ongoing at a massive scale in the states and he indicated that both the BJP and Election Commission are collaborating to hide the “vote theft”. 

“25 Lakh Votes Stolen,” Says Rahul Gandhi

According to Gandhi, data indicated that approximately 25 lakh votes have been “stolen.” He suggested that one out of every eight votes has been “stolen.””Vote chori has been done clearly. Twenty-five lakh votes have been stolen. Every one out of eight votes has been stolen. After seeing the data, I believe the same has happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. This is a system of the BJP and the Election Commission. We have more evidence, and we will show it after some time,” said Gandhi. He also accused the ruling party of developing a system known as SIR to “institutionalise vote theft”.

“PM, Home Minister, and CEC Responsible”

Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are responsible for “attacking democracy and the Constitution.” “We have detailed information. We have shown very little as of now, but the main issue is that there is an attack on democracy and Ambedkar ji’s Constitution and directly, PM Modi, Amit Shah, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar are doing it by forming a joint partnership. This is damaging the country, Bharat Mata,” he warned, claiming through the evidence that the institutions were damaged through power.

Congress Organisational Meeting in Pachmarhi

Rahul Gandhi participated in a training camp in Pachmarhi under the Sangathan Srijan Campaign, aimed at strengthening the Congress organisation in Madhya Pradesh.

Here, he spent three hours with district presidents discussing the revival of the party and mobilising grassroots workers.

Kantilal Bhuria Encouraging Bihar “Voter Adhikar Yatra”

Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria stated that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar has raised voting rights awareness and displayed “the BJP’s attempts to steal votes.” He also called on Congress workers to stay sharply vigilant in safeguarding democracy. 

Similar Allegations in Haryana Polls

Rahul Gandhi, once again, restated allegations he made before the polls regarding the nefarious tampering of voter lists in the Haryana election, claiming that 25 lakh fake votes had been added.

He stated the Election Commission’s “phony voter lists” erode democracy, calling upon the youth of India to oppose it and for truth and transparency.

Call for ANY youth in India

Gandhi said to the young voters,”I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it’s important that you listen and you watch. I’m questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I’m doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress’s landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss.”

He alleged that Congress’s projected victories in Haryana were being converted to defeats through organised stealing of votes.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Bihar Wants Change’: Tejashwi Yadav Confident Ahead of Phase 2 Polls, Says People Will Repeat November 1 Mandate on November 11

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 12:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ambedkar Constitutionamit shahBihar elections 2025bjpBJP vs CongressChief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumarcongressdemocracy in Indiaelection commissionelection-fraudgen zINDIA blocPachmarhipoll manipulationprime minister narendra modirahul gandhiSangathan Srijan CampaignSIR systemVote Choriyouth voters

RELATED News

Bihar Election 2025: Full List of Most Educated Candidates Including Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor, and Chirag Paswan

‘Bihar Wants Change’: Tejashwi Yadav Confident Ahead of Phase 2 Polls, Says People Will Repeat November 1 Mandate on November 11

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Check Full List of Valid Documents You Can Use to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

Top 5 Richest Candidates in Bihar Elections 2025: Check Who Tops the List with Assets Worth Hundreds of Crores

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Hits Back at Priyanka Gandhi: “Having Gandhi Surname Doesn’t Mean You Follow Mahatma’s Principles” | Bihar Elections 2025

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman, Lesbian Partner Arrested For Six-Month-Old Baby’s Death, Dark Secret Behind The Tragedy Revealed

IPL 2026: CSK And RR On Verge Of Historic Swap Featuring Ravindra Jadeja And Sanju Samson

Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here’s How Rich Ajit Pawar’s Son Really Is

West Bengal Shock: Grandfather Arrested For Raping 4-Year-Old Granddaughter

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.4 Jolts Andaman Islands: Here’s What We Know

‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

IND vs SA 1st Test: Predicted Playing XI Of Team India Against South Africa, Dhruv Jurel To Feature?

Who Are Two Of India’s Most-Wanted Gangsters Arrested In Georgia, US? Have This Link To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Was Abhishek Bajaj Secretly Dating Donal Bisht While Married To Akanksha Jindal?

How To Book Tickets For India vs South Africa Test At Eden Gardens? Check For Complete Details

‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation
‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation
‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation
‘Vote Chori Is the Real Issue’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and Election Commission of Using SIR to Cover Up Poll Manipulation

QUICK LINKS