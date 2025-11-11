‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], November 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey was convinced that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would achieve a landmark victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, stating over 180 seats in NDA’s bag, and said it could be 200 as well.

Choubey Confident of NDA’s Victory

Choubey said that NDA would win, speaking to ANI, and said people of Bihar had voted for development and welfare of the people, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

He requested voters to participate in the “festival of democracy,” noting that the voter turnout was large based on the number and enthusiasm of voters at polling stations.

“I want to appeal to all the people of Bihar that this is a great festival of democracy, celebrate this great festival with great joy. From the morning, people have been standing in queues… I feel that voting is happening in favour of the NDA… Everyone is voting in the name of development, in the name of making a developed Bihar, under the guidance of the NDA government, CM Nitish Kumar, and PM Modi… We are getting more than 180 seats, which will go up to 200,” Choubey said.

Upendra Kushwaha Predicts NDA Win

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief UpendraKushwaha tipped off that there was growing enthusiasm for the NDA among people in Bihar, especially women. “The mood on the ground shows that the people of Bihar are beginning to think about considering the NDA alliance,” he said.

“There is tremendous enthusiasm among the voters. Women voters are casting their votes with full enthusiasm. Based on the trends, the results are expected to be more in favour of the NDA than expected,” Kushwaha said.

Phase 2 Sees Strong Voter Turnout

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 had a positive turnout, about 31.38% until 11 AM, as per the Election Commission of India on the turnout of the state.

The highest percent was Kishanganj (34.74%) and the lowest was Madhubani (28.66%). Other districts that were vital to see where the turnout was Gaya (34.07%), Jamui (33.69%), Aurangabad (32.88%), and Purnia (32.94%) just to name a few. Here are a few other constituencies that were significant to gauge activity, Kutumba (33.40%), Dhamdaha (33.22%), and, Mohania (32.91%).

Bihar Moves Closer to Important 2nd Phase

As voters are voting in multiple districts, both party and party alliances are confident on their ability to garner the election, however, we’ll wait to see as to whether voters strengthened their confidence in the current alliances, or suggested a case towards a new direction for the state.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)