LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast defence minister rajnath singh air emergency Delhi blast news actor health news Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > ‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey predicted a sweeping win for the NDA in Bihar, claiming the alliance will get 180–200 seats. Voting enthusiasm remains high as Phase 2 sees strong turnout across the state.

‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 13:31:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], November 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey was convinced that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would achieve a landmark victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, stating over 180 seats in NDA’s bag, and said it could be 200 as well.

Choubey Confident of NDA’s Victory

Choubey said that NDA would win, speaking to ANI, and said people of Bihar had voted for development and welfare of the people, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership. 

He requested voters to participate in the “festival of democracy,” noting that the voter turnout was large based on the number and enthusiasm of voters at polling stations.

“I want to appeal to all the people of Bihar that this is a great festival of democracy, celebrate this great festival with great joy. From the morning, people have been standing in queues… I feel that voting is happening in favour of the NDA… Everyone is voting in the name of development, in the name of making a developed Bihar, under the guidance of the NDA government, CM Nitish Kumar, and PM Modi… We are getting more than 180 seats, which will go up to 200,”  Choubey said.

Upendra Kushwaha Predicts NDA Win

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief UpendraKushwaha tipped off that there was growing enthusiasm for the NDA among people in Bihar, especially women. “The mood on the ground shows that the people of Bihar are beginning to think about considering the NDA alliance,” he said.

“There is tremendous enthusiasm among the voters. Women voters are casting their votes with full enthusiasm. Based on the trends, the results are expected to be more in favour of the NDA than expected,” Kushwaha said.

Phase 2 Sees Strong Voter Turnout 

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 had a positive turnout, about 31.38% until 11 AM, as per the Election Commission of India on the turnout of the state. 

The highest percent was Kishanganj (34.74%) and the lowest was Madhubani (28.66%). Other districts that were vital to see where the turnout was Gaya (34.07%), Jamui (33.69%), Aurangabad (32.88%), and Purnia (32.94%) just to name a few. Here are a few other constituencies that were significant to gauge activity, Kutumba (33.40%), Dhamdaha (33.22%), and, Mohania (32.91%). 

 Bihar Moves Closer to Important 2nd Phase 

As voters are voting in multiple districts, both party and party alliances are confident on their ability to garner the election, however, we’ll wait to see as to whether voters strengthened their confidence in the current alliances, or suggested a case towards a new direction for the state. 

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 1:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashwini Kumar ChoubeyBihar Assembly Elections ResultsBihar elections 2025Bihar polls phase 2Bihar Voter TurnoutbjpNDANitish KumarUpendra Kushwaha

RELATED News

‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development

“NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai”: HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025

‘Focus On Bihar, Not Fear’: Prashant Kishor Urges Voters Amid Security Concerns After Delhi Blast

Bihar Election 2025 LIVE: Will Phase 2 Beat Phase 1’s Turnout? Check Voting % at 9, 11, 1, 3 & 5 PM

PM Modi’s Special Appeal To Young Voters: Exercise Your Franchise, Inspire Others As Bihar Goes To Polls

LATEST NEWS

Nithari Killings Case: Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli After 20 Years in Prison, Orders Immediate Release

Popular Actor Jackie Chan DEAD? Rumours Said…

Dogesh Bhai Invigilates Delhi University Exam! The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Says ‘Show This To The Supreme Court Judge!’

Delhi Bomb Blast: High Alert Issued, Areas to Avoid, and How It Can Impact the Wedding Season

Delhi Blast Case Widens, Dr Shaheena Shahid Alleged Head Of JeM Women Wing In India Arrested

Groww IPO Listing November 12: Modest Gains Expected As GMP ₹4 Signals Cautious Start, Analysts See Strong Long-Term Potential

Delhi Blast: Red Fort Blast Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Justice, Says PM Modi

“Won’t Spare…”:  Rajnath Singh Issues BIG WARNING After Delhi Blast Suspect Identified

Veteran Star Prem Chopra Hospitalised With Chest Congestion, Fans Pray For His Recovery

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results
‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results
‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results
‘We’ll Get 180 to 200 Seats,’ Says BJP’s Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ahead of Bihar Elections Results

QUICK LINKS