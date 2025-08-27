Did Ssunita Ahuja File For Divorce From Govinda Or Not? Actor’s Wife Finally Clears The Air

Govinda and his wife Ssunita Ahuja have been all over the news lately, thanks to whispers about trouble in their marriage.

Then, Ganesh Chaturthi rolls around, and guess who shows up together, welcoming Ganpati Bappa home? So, obviously, the media swarmed in, and Ssunita decided to set the record straight.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Shut Down Divorce Rumours at Ganesh Chaturthi

Govinda’s wife didn’t mince words. When reporters asked about the supposed rift, Ssunita shot back, “Look at us today. If there was really something wrong, would we even be standing this close? There’d be distance, not this. No one’s going to split us up, not God, not the devil, nobody.”

She didn’t stop there, either. Ssunita pulled out the classic Bollywood reference: “Remember that movie ‘Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai’? That’s exactly how I feel about Govinda. He’s mine, and that’s it. Until you hear it from us, I’d appreciate it if people stopped spreading things.”

Did Sunita Ahuja really file for divorce from Govinda?

Now, about those divorce rumours. There was a report claiming Ssunita had filed for divorce under certain sections of the Hindu Marriage Act.

Apparently, the court had even summoned Govinda, and there were stories about them attending hearings—well, Sunita showing up, Govinda missing in action.

Ssunita finally addressed it head-on in a recent vlog. She visited a temple, got emotional, and said she’s been praying there since she was a kid.

When she met Govinda, she asked the Goddess for a good marriage and a happy life, and she feels her prayers were answered. “Sure, life’s not perfect. There are always ups and downs. But I have so much faith that, whatever’s happening now, anyone trying to break my family apart, Maa Kaali’s watching.”

