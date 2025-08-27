LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Malayalam Actress, Who Worked With Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Goes Underground After Being Accused Of Assaulting An IT Professional

Malayalam Actress, Who Worked With Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Goes Underground After Being Accused Of Assaulting An IT Professional

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon has been booked in a shocking assault and abduction case involving an IT professional in Ernakulam. Three accused are already in custody, while Lakshmi remains missing. Once a Filmfare and SIIMA award-winning star, she’s now at the center of a major police probe.

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 27, 2025 19:47:18 IST

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon is in serious trouble right now. Authorities have booked her, along with three others, for allegedly assaulting and threatening a young IT professional, a case that also involves abduction.

Local reports say she’s been missing ever since the police filed the case. As of now, three out of the four accused have been taken into custody.

Lakshmi Menon accused of assaulting an IT professional

Here’s what apparently went down: Lakshmi was out at a bar with friends Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol when a heated argument broke out.

Things didn’t just fizzle out; the fight kept brewing and spilled outside. The victim claims Lakshmi and her friends followed his car all the way to the Ernakulam North railway overbridge, close to midnight on Sunday. 

That’s where things took a darker turn. The accused allegedly forced the victim out of his car, hit him in the face, and threatened him with serious consequences. Based on his complaint, the police jumped in and started investigating.

The case is still wide open, and Lakshmi’s name is all over the news as people try to figure out more about her.

Who is Lakshmi Menon? 

Born May 19, 1996, she jumped into films pretty young. Her first break was a supporting role in the Malayalam movie ‘Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya’ (2011). 

She didn’t waste time—by 2012, she was a lead in the Tamil film ‘Sundara Pandian’. Director Prabu Solomon then roped her in for ‘Kumki’ (2012) with Vikram Prabhu, which did pretty well.

She kept busy, showing up in ‘Manja Pye’ and ‘Jigarthanda’ in 2014, and then ‘Komban’ and ‘Vedalam’ in 2015, where she played Ajith Kumar’s sister. She even starred in ‘Miruthan’, Tamil cinema’s first-ever zombie flick, and later ‘Rekka’ with Vijay Sethupathi in 2016.

She’s no stranger to the spotlight, her performances have bagged her a Filmfare Award South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and two SIIMA Awards.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Is Your Favourite Contestant Nominated For Eviction? Here’s How You Can Vote And Save Them- Steps Explained!

Tags: ajith kumarLakshmi MenonVijay Sethupathi

RELATED News

Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Travis Kelce’s Father Spills The Beans On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Engagement!
Sooraj Barjatya Plans Fresh Collaboration With Salman Khan, Promises Relevant Story For His Age
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
Malayalam Actress, Who Worked With Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Goes Underground After Being Accused Of Assaulting An IT Professional

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Malayalam Actress, Who Worked With Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Goes Underground After Being Accused Of Assaulting An IT Professional

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Malayalam Actress, Who Worked With Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Goes Underground After Being Accused Of Assaulting An IT Professional
Malayalam Actress, Who Worked With Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Goes Underground After Being Accused Of Assaulting An IT Professional
Malayalam Actress, Who Worked With Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Goes Underground After Being Accused Of Assaulting An IT Professional
Malayalam Actress, Who Worked With Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Goes Underground After Being Accused Of Assaulting An IT Professional

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?