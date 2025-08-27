Malayalam Actress, Who Worked With Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi, Goes Underground After Being Accused Of Assaulting An IT Professional

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon is in serious trouble right now. Authorities have booked her, along with three others, for allegedly assaulting and threatening a young IT professional, a case that also involves abduction.

Local reports say she’s been missing ever since the police filed the case. As of now, three out of the four accused have been taken into custody.

Lakshmi Menon accused of assaulting an IT professional

Here’s what apparently went down: Lakshmi was out at a bar with friends Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol when a heated argument broke out.

Things didn’t just fizzle out; the fight kept brewing and spilled outside. The victim claims Lakshmi and her friends followed his car all the way to the Ernakulam North railway overbridge, close to midnight on Sunday.

That’s where things took a darker turn. The accused allegedly forced the victim out of his car, hit him in the face, and threatened him with serious consequences. Based on his complaint, the police jumped in and started investigating.

The case is still wide open, and Lakshmi’s name is all over the news as people try to figure out more about her.

Who is Lakshmi Menon?

Born May 19, 1996, she jumped into films pretty young. Her first break was a supporting role in the Malayalam movie ‘Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya’ (2011).

She didn’t waste time—by 2012, she was a lead in the Tamil film ‘Sundara Pandian’. Director Prabu Solomon then roped her in for ‘Kumki’ (2012) with Vikram Prabhu, which did pretty well.

She kept busy, showing up in ‘Manja Pye’ and ‘Jigarthanda’ in 2014, and then ‘Komban’ and ‘Vedalam’ in 2015, where she played Ajith Kumar’s sister. She even starred in ‘Miruthan’, Tamil cinema’s first-ever zombie flick, and later ‘Rekka’ with Vijay Sethupathi in 2016.

She’s no stranger to the spotlight, her performances have bagged her a Filmfare Award South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and two SIIMA Awards.

