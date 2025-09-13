Lavish Life of Bollywood’s New Gen-Z Stars Everyone’s Talking About

Bollywood’s Gen-Z stars like Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor are living lives straight out of a dream. Even before their debut films hit the screens, they’ve become favourites of the paparazzi and fashion brands alike. Their social media is filled with stunning red-carpet looks, luxury brand shoots, and glimpses from elite parties. Whether it’s a film festival appearance or a star-studded launch event, they are already creating headlines with their glamorous presence.

Designer Labels and Dreamy Vacations

Known for their impeccable style, these young stars are often spotted in outfits straight off international runways. Suhana Khan is frequently seen in luxury designer wear at high-end brand events, while Shanaya Kapoor has already become a fashion week regular. When not working, they are seen holidaying in picturesque locations from the beaches of the Maldives to the stylish streets of Paris. Private yacht parties, chic resort stays, and sunlit European getaways are just part of their everyday life.

Luxury Homes and Hot Wheels

Back home, their lifestyles are just as opulent. Khushi Kapoor’s Mumbai home reflects her elegant taste with plush interiors and curated art pieces, while Agastya Nanda is often seen driving sleek sports cars and luxury SUVs. Their homes double as personal retreats and content-worthy backdrops, showcasing how luxury and comfort blend perfectly in their lives.

The Talk of the Town

With their rising stardom, bold fashion choices, and luxury-filled lives, these Gen-Z stars are already trendsetters. Brands line up to collaborate with them, fans follow their every move, and the media can’t stop talking about them. They embody a new era of Bollywood where fame, fashion, and luxury walk hand in hand.

This article is based on publicly available celebrity lifestyle information. It is for entertainment purposes only and does not confirm personal details. Actual lifestyles may differ from described information.