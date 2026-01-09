Nora’s Barely-Covered Curves: Hot Style That Broke Rules

Nora Fatehi is no stranger to fashion, and while she often flaunts bold looks, it is always the outfits that draw attention. Right from the music videos she does to the appearances she makes, she’s always given out fashion lessons like there are no rules to be followed.

We’ve put together some of Nora Fatehi’s hot fashion looks that prove why she deserves all the attention she gets for her outfits.

7 Of Nora Fatehi’s Hot Looks That Did Not Follow Any Fashion Rules

Nora Fatehi doesn’t just flaunt her skin; she believes in curating fashion looks that always grab eyeballs, and here are seven looks that didn’t just make headlines but also did not follow any rules of fashion.

1. Cherry red but make it sexy







Cherry red has been a colour that everyone continues to be obsessed with, and without a doubt, it is so easy to incorporate into fashion looks that always draw attention. But when Nora does it, she brings an edge to it, and this outfit with the leather vibe and the detailing, along with the fancy sleeves, isn’t just screaming hot, it’s also every bit fashionable.

Instead of just wearing the skrit co-ord, she styled it like no one else, and brought the oomph to the look while flaunting her curves, unapologetically.

2. Glam for the stage







While red carpet looks are meant to be fashionable, she also puts thought when it comes to her performances. Nora styled an extremely fun black dress with a slit for her performance and flaunted her curves like she’s got nothing on anyone else.

She paired it with a golden halter-neck style blouse, which was equally blingy and instead of wearing just anything, Nora decided to finish the look with a pair of stilettos; something that only she can manage to dance like ‘that’ in, and we love every bit of it.

Talk about rules? Nora doesn’t follow them when it comes to her edgy and glam fashion looks!

3. Always looking red hot







Nora Fatehi clearly doesn’t believe in flaunting skin or simply looking hot by wearing dresses or cuts and plunging necklines. She chooses fashion over everything else, and this red-hot look is just the proof you need. The detailing that the trousers have, the cut on the top and of course, the tie – it feels like this was a look meant for her.

Be it the gloves or the detailing or the trench coat she styled the look with, the monoton vibes were completely on and it looked hotter than any mini dress could’ve, and that’s the beauty of Nora’s fashion!

4. Doing designer wear like no one else







Sure, one would believe that Nora’s fashion doesn’t align with anything desi, but the fact of the matter is, she can do high-fashion like no one else, and when she donned this Manish Malhotra ensemble, she proved everyone wrong.

The mirror work, the peplum detailing, and the fact that she paired a long skirt with an off-shoulder blouse like that, without going into the jewellery or the accessories, is proof that she is the muse that every designer yearns for, and she will forever do justice to the looks and the fits. It was a busty look, but it was still so glam on the fashion.

5. Saree never sorry







Absolutely aligning with what we feel about Nora styling designer wear, this Falguni Shane Peacock saree is another testament to the fact that she will never do a disservice to any of the outfits, and she can clearly embrace any and every look, while flaunting her curves or not.

Once again, everything about Nora’s glam is to do more with the outfit than with just any skin show, and that is exactly why she is always making headlines for her fashion, the glam and of course, how she spins a bold statement out of any and every fit.

7. Denim x leather top







When Nora Fatehi decies to style her fits, she doesn’t just work on making sure she looks good, she ensures that the outfit looks good and this denim with all the work paired with a leather crop top isn’t something one would’ve thought could look so good, but she knows her fashion, and she’s got the means, so serving looks is exactly what she did.

Right from the hand stack to the neckpiece and her curls with the bangs, it all worked out like it was a fit meant for her, and she flaunted her curves while doing justice to the outfit combo that just worked right.

7. Mixing things up







Nora Fatehi’s outfits have made headlines not just because she looks hot serving looks, but also because she has an understanding of the fashion she is wearing. This Rahul Mishra fit, for example, is such a convoluted piece, and yet, she owns it to the T.

Right from the cinch on the waist to the bustier to the bronzed neck, everything comes together to work in her favour, while ensuring that it’s the overall fit that serves glam and not just her – and that’s the best way to do it.

Now, that was all about some of Nora Fatehi’s hot fashion looks that were all about fashion and never about the rules!