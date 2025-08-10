LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'Okay, Sit And Cry,' Sonu Nigam Once Told Divya Dutta When She Barged Into His Makeup Room Unannounced

‘Okay, Sit And Cry,’ Sonu Nigam Once Told Divya Dutta When She Barged Into His Makeup Room Unannounced

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta poured her heart out for close friend and legendary singer Sonu Nigam on his birthday, July 30. Sharing a nostalgic video on Instagram filled with decades of memories, she called Sonu her “constant,” appreciating his unwavering support through life’s ups and downs.

Divya Dutta opens up about her friendship with Sonu Nigam
Divya Dutta opens up about her friendship with Sonu Nigam

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 10, 2025 19:00:47 IST

Divya Dutta’s latest post for her close friend, the iconic Sonu Nigam, really says it all. She dropped a video on Instagram—just a string of memories, photos from over the years—for his birthday on July 30th.

In her caption, she didn’t hold back about how much their friendship has weathered, well, basically everything. 

Divya Dutta sheds light on her close bond with Sonu Nigam

Divya Dutta talked about how Sonu’s always shown up for her, especially when she’s having a rough time. She called him her “constant,” which, honestly, is about as real as it gets.

In a chat with The Indian Express, Divya got even more candid. She shared how she and Sonu go way back. She laughed about how she’d barge into his dressing room before his shows—he’d be doing his makeup, and she’d just plop down, a mess, and say, “Go ahead, do your thing. I’m just gonna sit here and cry.” 

How Sonu Nigam helped Divya Dutta in public speaking

Divya also mentioned that public speaking used to terrify her, but Sonu helped her get over that. He coached her on how to talk to an audience, how to handle the stage. Not everyone gets that kind of support.

Divya went on to say something that hits hard: friends are what keep you sane, especially in an industry where you’re so often away from home and surrounded by make-believe. 

She said it’s your friends who call you out, keep your feet on the ground, remind you who you are when the world is busy telling you otherwise. Sometimes, you need someone to tell you, “Hey, cut it out and sit down.” 

On top of all this, Divya’s been making waves herself. Besides her long run in Bollywood and Punjabi films, she just stepped into Telugu cinema, playing a crucial role in the political drama series Mayasabha.

Divya DuttaSonu Nigam

