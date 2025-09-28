Salman Khan Finally Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap’s Veil Comments, Wants Dabangg Director To ‘Take Some Work’

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar was an emotional ride and combined both touching moments and faintly veiled controversy.

Host Salman Khan went ahead and gave contestant Tanya Mittal a special birthday gift by giving her a royal singhasan inside the house. He also made a thinly veiled attack on his Abhinav Kashyap, the director of Dabangg, who has been making allegations against Salman and his family (of harassing them).

Salman Khan gives it back to Abhinav Kashyap

Salman attended Tanya’s birthday in the Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Var. Choked with emotion, Tanya gave a heartfelt request: I would like Salman sir to become my family in Mumbai, so that I would not feel unsafe living here. The festive feel was however, diverted when Salman resolved the recent allegations raised by Abhinav, albeit indirectly.

During the time that he addressed the housemates, Salman stated, “Jo sab mere saath attach huye hai ya huye the, aajkal unki bhi baj rahi hai. Baithe-baithe log kuch bhi and-sand bol rahe hain jinse mera talluk raha hai, and jin-hone kabhi meri tareef ki raha hai. Ab, they do not really like me any more. Aajkal log podcast me aake utpatang baatein karte hai kyunki unke paas hai hai kaam. I am asking yourselves to please koi kaam kar lo. (They are also being targeted these days at those who were or are now in my company. Individuals I have had relationships with even those who used to compliment me are now occupying their seats and talking rubbish. Nowadays, individuals visit podcasts and speak nonsense simply because they do not have any job. My appeal to you all is, pray, take some work)”.

What did Abhinav Kashyap say?

To provide some context, Abhinav Kashyap, director of Dabangg, was recently on a podcast where he made some very serious allegations against Salman. He said that the actor was overrating the success of Dabangg and that Salman was guilty of manipulation, flattery and even personal attacks in previous film ventures.

Abhinav also rekindled an old episode involving the team of Tere Naam when he accused Salman of making life so cumbersome to his brother Anurag Kashyap that he quit the project. Abhinav also criticised the recent glorification of the film Nishaanchi by Salman, which he termed as chamchagiri, so as to muzzle critics.

