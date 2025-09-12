'Songs of Forgotten Trees' director Anuparna Roy defends her Palestine remarks, recalls "Anurag Kashyap was against it"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Debutant filmmaker Anuparna Roy scripted history by winning the Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the 82nd Venice Film Festival for her film, ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’.

While a visibly moved Anuparna delivered a heartwarming speech on the stage, dedicating her win to all the women across the world, it was her striking commentary on Palestine that stirred a controversy.

Her remarks drew strong reactions in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Anuparna Roy voiced her strong stance against “injustice” in the world.

“I meant whatever I said at the festival. It was said with the intention of pointing out the injustice around the world. If I support Palestine, if I am standing against injustice, it doesn’t make me less Indian. People are thinking that I have spoken about it for the first time, but it’s not that. I mentioned Palestine while receiving an award in Russia. This doesn’t mean that I will not talk about the genocides or the violence in Nepal,” she shared.

“I request everyone to celebrate the achievement and not ‘politicise’ it in such a manner. I don’t represent anything,” she added.

Anuparna Roy went on to reveal how she was advised by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to avoid Palestine-related comments at the event.

“People are claiming that I made the comments under the influence of Anurag Kashyap, but I was strictly advised by my producers, my mentor, and Anurag Kashyap himself that I don’t need to talk about it. I went beyond their advice and said it all. Now I understand why they asked me to avoid it. Things have been going completely against me. People are even calling me a traitor. But I am not angry at all. I made one film and I will make another one,” Anuparna said.

“I will continue to speak against injustice. I believe such things should come into discussion, whether it is Kashmir, Murshidabad, or Gujarat,” the filmmaker asserted.

While accepting her Best Director Award at the Venice Film Festival, Anuparna Roy stood up Palestine.

“Every child deserves peace, freedom, liberation and Palestinians are no exception… it’s a responsibility at the moment to stand by Palestine…. “I might upset my country but it doesn’t matter to me anymore,” she said, as quoted by Deadline.

Meanwhile, Anuparna Roy’s ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’ was the only Indian title in Venice’s Orizzonti section. It revolves around two migrant women in Mumbai as they navigate loneliness, survival, and fleeting moments of connection. (ANI)

