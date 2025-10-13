Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters

The nepotism phenomenon has been a subject of discussion in the Bollywood industry, and nepotism has been handled by one of the actors, Sonakshi Sinha, with a pinch of humour.

She mischievously incorporated her filmy relationship by literally flaunting a golden spoon in her mouth as a play on the current debate in a fresh commercial.

Sonakshi Sinha Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad

Sonakshi has also appeared in an advert by the Instamart that is designed to put a new spin on the sona (gold) before Dhanteras. A golden spoon is used in the ad as a reference to the current nepotism controversy.

The video starts with a comic twist on how Sonakshi was born with a golden spoon, and how it was literally so. It then accompanies her back to the ultrasound scan, where she has seen the golden spoon, the scenes when she was a child in the playground and when she is hula-hooping with a golden spoon.

Sonakshi is seen posing with her golden spoon, taking up the centre stage. Sonakshi is even caught uttering her well-known Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab Pyaar Se Lagta Hai line from the Dabangg program with the golden spoon in the advertisement.

Further in the video, reporters question Sonakshi to get her opinion on nepotism, and all she does is shrug whilst the golden spoon is still in her mouth. At the end of the ad, there is the voice over: Sona ka sona toh by birth sorted hai, apna apna dekhlo.”

Sonakshi is the daughter of an actor cum politician, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. She is married to Zaheer Iqbal who is an actor and a businessman.

How did the Internet react?

One user stated, “Chahta toh normal ad bana skta tha but Instamart ki grandmasti toh dekho.” Another stated, “I thought you are announcing your Pregnancy news.”

Another added, “2 mint laga pregnant ki good news daldi h,” as one chimed in, “When it’s SONAkshi, all that glitter is actually gold.” The next one added, “Her blood group is AU+.”

