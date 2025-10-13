LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza harmanpreet kaur china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi bjp donald trump gaza
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters

Sonakshi Sinha cleverly tackles the Bollywood nepotism debate with humor in a new Instamart ad. Flaunting a literal golden spoon in her mouth, the actress pokes fun at being “born privileged.” The ad, themed around Dhanteras, has gone viral for its witty self-awareness.

Sonakshi Sinha in her new ad (PHOTO: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha in her new ad (PHOTO: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 13, 2025 17:36:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters

The nepotism phenomenon has been a subject of discussion in the Bollywood industry, and nepotism has been handled by one of the actors, Sonakshi Sinha, with a pinch of humour.

She mischievously incorporated her filmy relationship by literally flaunting a golden spoon in her mouth as a play on the current debate in a fresh commercial.

Sonakshi Sinha Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad

Sonakshi has also appeared in an advert by the Instamart that is designed to put a new spin on the sona (gold) before Dhanteras. A golden spoon is used in the ad as a reference to the current nepotism controversy. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instamart (@instamart)

The video starts with a comic twist on how Sonakshi was born with a golden spoon, and how it was literally so. It then accompanies her back to the ultrasound scan, where she has seen the golden spoon, the scenes when she was a child in the playground and when she is hula-hooping with a golden spoon.

Sonakshi is seen posing with her golden spoon, taking up the centre stage. Sonakshi is even caught uttering her well-known Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab Pyaar Se Lagta Hai line from the Dabangg program with the golden spoon in the advertisement. 

Further in the video, reporters question Sonakshi to get her opinion on nepotism, and all she does is shrug whilst the golden spoon is still in her mouth. At the end of the ad, there is the voice over: Sona ka sona toh by birth sorted hai, apna apna dekhlo.”

Sonakshi is the daughter of an actor cum politician, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. She is married to Zaheer Iqbal who is an actor and a businessman. 

How did the Internet react? 

One user stated, “Chahta toh normal ad bana skta tha but Instamart ki grandmasti toh dekho.” Another stated, “I thought you are announcing your Pregnancy news.” 

Another added, “2 mint laga pregnant ki good news daldi h,” as one chimed in, “When it’s SONAkshi, all that glitter is actually gold.” The next one added, “Her blood group is AU+.” 

ALSO READ: ‘Mashallah Kya…’ Annu Kapoor, 69, Passes Lewd Remarks On Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Milky’ Body Leaving Internet Furious

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 5:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest trending newslatest viral newsNepotismsonakshi sinha

RELATED News

Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist
‘Usme Gadbad Ho Gayi…’ Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Why He Used To Arrive Late On Sikandar Set, Takes Brutal Dig At AR Murugadoss
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online
Rajiv Adatia Slams Orry Over Taking Wrong Names Of Lata Mangeshkar And Falguni Pathak; Latter Fires Back With Savage Jab At His Looks
Manhattan Judge Tosses Drake’s Defamation Case Over Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-Winning Track

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters
Meet World’s Oldest President, Paul Biya, He Is Already 92, Likely To Rule Cameroon Till The Age Of 99
Google says Australian law on teen social media use 'extremely difficult' to enforce
Liquor Policy In Telangana Under Fire: Court Case Targets High Fees, Lack Of Concessions
Supreme Court Lawyer Devesh Tripathi receives Honorary Doctorate from University of California.
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Haryana: When will tara and moonrise today in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala? Shubh Muhurat & More
Infant’s Death In Kangti Not Linked To Polio Drops, Says DMHO
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Should Smriti Mandhana Replace Harmanpreet Kaur As India’s Captain?
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Punjab: When will tara and moonrise today in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala? Shubh Muhurat & More
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Bihar: When will tara and moonrise today in Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga? Shubh Muhurat & More
Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters
Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters
Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters
Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters

QUICK LINKS