A Complete Breakdown of the Highest ODI Score Ever by a Batsman

In One Day International cricket, milestones matter. Hundreds are respected. Double hundreds are rare. But one innings went beyond rarity and entered cricket folklore forever.

The Record: 264 Runs: The Highest ODI Score Ever

On November 13, 2014, Rohit Sharma produced an innings that redefined what was possible in 50-over cricket. His 264 against Sri Lanka stands at the very top of ODI history and continues to remain unmatched.

While conversations around batting dominance often include fastest centuries in ODI , this innings wasn’t about speed alone. It was about scale. Endurance. Control. And pure volume of runs.

To this day, 264 is the benchmark every ODI batter measures against.

The Top Double Centuries in ODI History

Rank Player Team Runs Against Date 1 Rohit Sharma India 264 Sri Lanka Nov 13, 2014 2 Martin Guptill New Zealand 237* West Indies Mar 21, 2015 3 Virender Sehwag India 219 West Indies Dec 08, 2011 4 Chris Gayle West Indies 215 Zimbabwe Feb 24, 2015 5 Ishan Kishan India 210 Bangladesh Dec 10, 2022 6 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 210* Afghanistan Feb 09, 2024 7 Fakhar Zaman Pakistan 210* Zimbabwe Jul 20, 2018 8 Rohit Sharma India 209 Australia Nov 02, 2013 9 Shubman Gill India 208 New Zealand Jan 18, 2023 10 Rohit Sharma India 208* Sri Lanka Dec 13, 2017 11 Glenn Maxwell Australia 201* Afghanistan Nov 07, 2023 12 Sachin Tendulkar India 200* South Africa Feb 24, 2010 13 Saeed Anwar Pakistan 194 India May 21, 1997 14 Charles Coventry Zimbabwe 194* Bangladesh Aug 16, 2009 15 Fakhar Zaman Pakistan 193 South Africa Apr 04, 2021 16 George Munsey Scotland 191 Netherlands Jun 12, 2025 17 Martin Guptill New Zealand 189* England Jun 02, 2013 18 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 189 India Oct 29, 2000 19 Vivian Richards West Indies 189* England May 31, 1984 20 Gary Kirsten South Africa 188* United Arab Emirates Feb 16, 1996 21 Sachin Tendulkar India 186* New Zealand Nov 08, 1999 22 Shane Watson Australia 185* Bangladesh Apr 11, 2011 23 Faf du Plessis South Africa 185 Sri Lanka Feb 07, 2017 24 MS Dhoni India 183* Sri Lanka Oct 31, 2005 25 Virat Kohli India 183 Pakistan Mar 18, 2012 26 Sourav Ganguly India 183 Sri Lanka May 26, 1999 27 Ben Stokes England 182 New Zealand Sep 13, 2023 28 Vivian Richards West Indies 181 Sri Lanka Oct 13, 1987 29 Ross Taylor New Zealand 181* England Mar 07, 2018 30 Matthew Hayden Australia 181* New Zealand Feb 20, 2007 31 Martin Guptill New Zealand 180* South Africa Mar 01, 2017 32 Fakhar Zaman Pakistan 180* New Zealand Apr 29, 2023 33 Jason Roy England 180 Australia Jan 14, 2018 34 David Warner Australia 179 Pakistan Jan 26, 2017 35 John Campbell West Indies 179 Ireland May 05, 2019 36 Quinton de Kock South Africa 178 Australia Sep 30, 2016 37 David Warner Australia 178 Afghanistan Mar 04, 2015 38 Hamilton Masakadza Zimbabwe 178* Kenya Oct 18, 2009 39 Mitchell Marsh Australia 177* Bangladesh Nov 11, 2023 40 Paul Stirling Ireland 177 Canada Sep 07, 2010 41 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 177 England Feb 26, 2025 42 Janneman Malan South Africa 177* Ireland Jul 16, 2021 43 AB de Villiers South Africa 176 Bangladesh Oct 18, 2017 44 Evin Lewis West Indies 176 England Sep 27, 2017 45 Litton Das Bangladesh 176 Zimbabwe Mar 06, 2020 46 Herschelle Gibbs South Africa 175 Australia Mar 12, 2006 47 Aiden Markram South Africa 175 Netherlands Apr 02, 2023 48 Kapil Dev India 175* Zimbabwe Jun 18, 1983 49 Virender Sehwag India 175 Bangladesh Feb 19, 2011 50 Calum MacLeod Scotland 175 Canada Jan 23, 2014

The modern game celebrates speed, fastest centuries in ODI, rapid scoring in world cup matches, and even the fastest century in T20 formats. Yet, no matter how aggressive white-ball cricket becomes, Rohit Sharma’s 264 remains untouched.

It isn’t just the highest ODI score ever. It is the ultimate benchmark of individual dominance in 50-over cricket.

Until someone scores 265, 264 will continue to define the ceiling of ODI batting greatness.