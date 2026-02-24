A Complete Breakdown of the Highest ODI Score Ever by a Batsman

In One Day International cricket, milestones matter. Hundreds are respected. Double hundreds are rare. But one innings went beyond rarity and entered cricket folklore forever.
The highest ODI score ever by a batsman belongs to Rohit Sharma, who scored 264 runs off 173 balls against Sri Lanka on November 13, 2014. That 264 remains the highest individual score in ODI cricket history.
The Record: 264 Runs: The Highest ODI Score Ever
On November 13, 2014, Rohit Sharma produced an innings that redefined what was possible in 50-over cricket. His 264 against Sri Lanka stands at the very top of ODI history and continues to remain unmatched.
While conversations around batting dominance often include fastest centuries in ODI, this innings wasn’t about speed alone. It was about scale. Endurance. Control. And pure volume of runs.
To this day, 264 is the benchmark every ODI batter measures against.
The Top Double Centuries in ODI History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Runs
|
Against
|
Date
|
1
|
Rohit Sharma
|
India
|
264
|
Sri Lanka
|
Nov 13, 2014
|
2
|
Martin Guptill
|
New Zealand
|
237*
|
West Indies
|
Mar 21, 2015
|
3
|
Virender Sehwag
|
India
|
219
|
West Indies
|
Dec 08, 2011
|
4
|
Chris Gayle
|
West Indies
|
215
|
Zimbabwe
|
Feb 24, 2015
|
5
|
Ishan Kishan
|
India
|
210
|
Bangladesh
|
Dec 10, 2022
|
6
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Sri Lanka
|
210*
|
Afghanistan
|
Feb 09, 2024
|
7
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Pakistan
|
210*
|
Zimbabwe
|
Jul 20, 2018
|
8
|
India
|
209
|
Australia
|
Nov 02, 2013
|
9
|
Shubman Gill
|
India
|
208
|
New Zealand
|
Jan 18, 2023
|
10
|
Rohit Sharma
|
India
|
208*
|
Sri Lanka
|
Dec 13, 2017
|
11
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Australia
|
201*
|
Afghanistan
|
Nov 07, 2023
|
12
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
India
|
200*
|
South Africa
|
Feb 24, 2010
|
13
|
Saeed Anwar
|
Pakistan
|
194
|
India
|
May 21, 1997
|
14
|
Charles Coventry
|
Zimbabwe
|
194*
|
Bangladesh
|
Aug 16, 2009
|
15
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Pakistan
|
193
|
South Africa
|
Apr 04, 2021
|
16
|
George Munsey
|
Scotland
|
191
|
Netherlands
|
Jun 12, 2025
|
17
|
Martin Guptill
|
New Zealand
|
189*
|
England
|
Jun 02, 2013
|
18
|
Sanath Jayasuriya
|
Sri Lanka
|
189
|
India
|
Oct 29, 2000
|
19
|
Vivian Richards
|
West Indies
|
189*
|
England
|
May 31, 1984
|
20
|
Gary Kirsten
|
South Africa
|
188*
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Feb 16, 1996
|
21
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
India
|
186*
|
New Zealand
|
Nov 08, 1999
|
22
|
Shane Watson
|
Australia
|
185*
|
Bangladesh
|
Apr 11, 2011
|
23
|
Faf du Plessis
|
South Africa
|
185
|
Sri Lanka
|
Feb 07, 2017
|
24
|
MS Dhoni
|
India
|
183*
|
Sri Lanka
|
Oct 31, 2005
|
25
|
India
|
183
|
Pakistan
|
Mar 18, 2012
|
26
|
Sourav Ganguly
|
India
|
183
|
Sri Lanka
|
May 26, 1999
|
27
|
Ben Stokes
|
England
|
182
|
New Zealand
|
Sep 13, 2023
|
28
|
Vivian Richards
|
West Indies
|
181
|
Sri Lanka
|
Oct 13, 1987
|
29
|
Ross Taylor
|
New Zealand
|
181*
|
England
|
Mar 07, 2018
|
30
|
Matthew Hayden
|
Australia
|
181*
|
New Zealand
|
Feb 20, 2007
|
31
|
Martin Guptill
|
New Zealand
|
180*
|
South Africa
|
Mar 01, 2017
|
32
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Pakistan
|
180*
|
New Zealand
|
Apr 29, 2023
|
33
|
Jason Roy
|
England
|
180
|
Australia
|
Jan 14, 2018
|
34
|
David Warner
|
Australia
|
179
|
Pakistan
|
Jan 26, 2017
|
35
|
John Campbell
|
West Indies
|
179
|
Ireland
|
May 05, 2019
|
36
|
Quinton de Kock
|
South Africa
|
178
|
Australia
|
Sep 30, 2016
|
37
|
David Warner
|
Australia
|
178
|
Afghanistan
|
Mar 04, 2015
|
38
|
Hamilton Masakadza
|
Zimbabwe
|
178*
|
Kenya
|
Oct 18, 2009
|
39
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Australia
|
177*
|
Bangladesh
|
Nov 11, 2023
|
40
|
Paul Stirling
|
Ireland
|
177
|
Canada
|
Sep 07, 2010
|
41
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Afghanistan
|
177
|
England
|
Feb 26, 2025
|
42
|
Janneman Malan
|
South Africa
|
177*
|
Ireland
|
Jul 16, 2021
|
43
|
AB de Villiers
|
South Africa
|
176
|
Bangladesh
|
Oct 18, 2017
|
44
|
Evin Lewis
|
West Indies
|
176
|
England
|
Sep 27, 2017
|
45
|
Litton Das
|
Bangladesh
|
176
|
Zimbabwe
|
Mar 06, 2020
|
46
|
Herschelle Gibbs
|
South Africa
|
175
|
Australia
|
Mar 12, 2006
|
47
|
Aiden Markram
|
South Africa
|
175
|
Netherlands
|
Apr 02, 2023
|
48
|
Kapil Dev
|
India
|
175*
|
Zimbabwe
|
Jun 18, 1983
|
49
|
Virender Sehwag
|
India
|
175
|
Bangladesh
|
Feb 19, 2011
|
50
|
Calum MacLeod
|
Scotland
|
175
|
Canada
|
Jan 23, 2014
|
|
|
|
|
|
The modern game celebrates speed, fastest centuries in ODI, rapid scoring in world cup matches, and even the fastest century in T20 formats. Yet, no matter how aggressive white-ball cricket becomes, Rohit Sharma’s 264 remains untouched.
It isn’t just the highest ODI score ever. It is the ultimate benchmark of individual dominance in 50-over cricket.
Until someone scores 265, 264 will continue to define the ceiling of ODI batting greatness.