latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
Home > Brand Desk > A Complete Breakdown of the Highest ODI Score Ever by a Batsman

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: February 24, 2026 16:09:25 IST

In One Day International cricket, milestones matter. Hundreds are respected. Double hundreds are rare. But one innings went beyond rarity and entered cricket folklore forever.

The highest ODI score ever by a batsman belongs to Rohit Sharma, who scored 264 runs off 173 balls against Sri Lanka on November 13, 2014. That 264 remains the highest individual score in ODI cricket history.

The Record: 264 Runs: The Highest ODI Score Ever

On November 13, 2014, Rohit Sharma produced an innings that redefined what was possible in 50-over cricket. His 264 against Sri Lanka stands at the very top of ODI history and continues to remain unmatched.

While conversations around batting dominance often include fastest centuries in ODI, this innings wasn’t about speed alone. It was about scale. Endurance. Control. And pure volume of runs.

To this day, 264 is the benchmark every ODI batter measures against.

The Top Double Centuries in ODI History

 

Rank

Player

Team

Runs

Against

Date

1

Rohit Sharma

India

264

Sri Lanka

Nov 13, 2014

2

Martin Guptill

New Zealand

237*

West Indies

Mar 21, 2015

3

Virender Sehwag

India

219

West Indies

Dec 08, 2011

4

Chris Gayle

West Indies

215

Zimbabwe

Feb 24, 2015

5

Ishan Kishan

India

210

Bangladesh

Dec 10, 2022

6

Pathum Nissanka

Sri Lanka

210*

Afghanistan

Feb 09, 2024

7

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan

210*

Zimbabwe

Jul 20, 2018

8

Rohit Sharma

India

209

Australia

Nov 02, 2013

9

Shubman Gill

India

208

New Zealand

Jan 18, 2023

10

Rohit Sharma

India

208*

Sri Lanka

Dec 13, 2017

11

Glenn Maxwell

Australia

201*

Afghanistan

Nov 07, 2023

12

Sachin Tendulkar

India

200*

South Africa

Feb 24, 2010

13

Saeed Anwar

Pakistan

194

India

May 21, 1997

14

Charles Coventry

Zimbabwe

194*

Bangladesh

Aug 16, 2009

15

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan

193

South Africa

Apr 04, 2021

16

George Munsey

Scotland

191

Netherlands

Jun 12, 2025

17

Martin Guptill

New Zealand

189*

England

Jun 02, 2013

18

Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka

189

India

Oct 29, 2000

19

Vivian Richards

West Indies

189*

England

May 31, 1984

20

Gary Kirsten

South Africa

188*

United Arab Emirates

Feb 16, 1996

21

Sachin Tendulkar

India

186*

New Zealand

Nov 08, 1999

22

Shane Watson

Australia

185*

Bangladesh

Apr 11, 2011

23

Faf du Plessis

South Africa

185

Sri Lanka

Feb 07, 2017

24

MS Dhoni

India

183*

Sri Lanka

Oct 31, 2005

25

Virat Kohli

India

183

Pakistan

Mar 18, 2012

26

Sourav Ganguly

India

183

Sri Lanka

May 26, 1999

27

Ben Stokes

England

182

New Zealand

Sep 13, 2023

28

Vivian Richards

West Indies

181

Sri Lanka

Oct 13, 1987

29

Ross Taylor

New Zealand

181*

England

Mar 07, 2018

30

Matthew Hayden

Australia

181*

New Zealand

Feb 20, 2007

31

Martin Guptill

New Zealand

180*

South Africa

Mar 01, 2017

32

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan

180*

New Zealand

Apr 29, 2023

33

Jason Roy

England

180

Australia

Jan 14, 2018

34

David Warner

Australia

179

Pakistan

Jan 26, 2017

35

John Campbell

West Indies

179

Ireland

May 05, 2019

36

Quinton de Kock

South Africa

178

Australia

Sep 30, 2016

37

David Warner

Australia

178

Afghanistan

Mar 04, 2015

38

Hamilton Masakadza

Zimbabwe

178*

Kenya

Oct 18, 2009

39

Mitchell Marsh

Australia

177*

Bangladesh

Nov 11, 2023

40

Paul Stirling

Ireland

177

Canada

Sep 07, 2010

41

Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan

177

England

Feb 26, 2025

42

Janneman Malan

South Africa

177*

Ireland

Jul 16, 2021

43

AB de Villiers

South Africa

176

Bangladesh

Oct 18, 2017

44

Evin Lewis

West Indies

176

England

Sep 27, 2017

45

Litton Das

Bangladesh

176

Zimbabwe

Mar 06, 2020

46

Herschelle Gibbs

South Africa

175

Australia

Mar 12, 2006

47

Aiden Markram

South Africa

175

Netherlands

Apr 02, 2023

48

Kapil Dev

India

175*

Zimbabwe

Jun 18, 1983

49

Virender Sehwag

India

175

Bangladesh

Feb 19, 2011

50

Calum MacLeod

Scotland

175

Canada

Jan 23, 2014

 

 

 

 

 

 

The modern game celebrates speed, fastest centuries in ODI, rapid scoring in world cup matches, and even the fastest century in T20 formats. Yet, no matter how aggressive white-ball cricket becomes, Rohit Sharma’s 264 remains untouched.

It isn’t just the highest ODI score ever. It is the ultimate benchmark of individual dominance in 50-over cricket.

Until someone scores 265, 264 will continue to define the ceiling of ODI batting greatness.

