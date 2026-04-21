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Home > Business > Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West

Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West

Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 21, 2026 17:42:20 IST

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Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West

Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: In a market crowded with luxury developments, Platinum Stellar stands out in a league of its own. The latest offering from the acclaimed Platinum Corp., a developer backed by over 15 years of trust and 1.75 million sq. ft delivered across Mumbai’s prime suburbs, Platinum Stellar offers expansive, immersive living experiences tailored for the city’s most discerning homebuyers and investors. The project’s design-first approach and understated approach to luxury is underscored by a design collaboration with celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, whose expert touch accentuates the depth and character of the project’s distinct design language.

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Platinum Stellar: Bespoke Presidential Suites at Main Avenue, Santacruz West

  • The project’s design-first approach to luxury living is helmed by a collaboration with Sussanne Khan
  • From spatial planning and proportions to arrival experience and amenities, every element is curated to deliver a cohesive, elevated lifestyle
  • Platinum Stellar will be the newest landmark with bespoke Presidential Suites at Main Avenue, one of Mumbai’s most coveted residential neighbourhoods

Platinum Stellar has been designed as an ode to evolved homeowners who calibrate homes as more than just living spaces but as expansive, immersive living experiences. This differentiation is apparent in every element of the project, especially in its uncompromising approach to detail and experience – from a commanding Modern Classic entryway to grand proportions and thoughtfully curated spaces, every element is designed to evoke scale, elegance, and presence. This version of luxury transcends everyday functionality to evoke experiences that are emotional and deeply intentional.

The residences at Platinum Stellar are large and bespoke to suit every homeowner’s individual requirements. Platinum Corp.’s vision is to develop this building community in a very unique manner, where no two homes are identical. Platinum Stellar is thus a rare expression of status, design, and elevated living.

Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West

Vishal Ratanghayra’s quote:

“We’ve created Platinum Stellar as a low-density, high-end, uniquely planned residential development. It combines scale with privacy and unmatched exclusivity. The project has an estimated topline of ~₹300 cr. Strategically, it is a flagship pure residential project for Platinum Corp. in Bandra-Khar-Santa Cruz market, not only due to its design-led approach, but also its collaboration with Sussanne Khan. Platinum Stellar also sets the tone for a larger pipeline of design-led residential projects planned by our company, where each building would be uniquely designed and curated by noted architects and designers, said Vishal Ratanghayra, Founder & CEO of Platinum Corp.

Sussane Khan’s quote:

Platinum Stellar sits in a rapidly developing environment. There is a momentum and scale all around it; the design had to reflect the confidence instantly. Platinum Stellar has been imagined as a timeless “Art Deco” landmark. It celebrates luxury, modernity, and speed. Art Deco is never about excess, but it is about the detail.

The project features spacious bespoke residences encompassing 2,500 sq. ft to 10,000 sqft. The amenities in Platinum Stellar are also very thoughtfully designed and curated intricately by Sussanne, ranging from elegant hosting spaces to tranquil wellness zones. There are 4 levels of podium car parking, along with an entire podium level dedicated for common amenities for effortless everyday living. There is a fully furnished and managed Business Lounge with conferencing facility, a Hair spa & salon, a fully equipped Fitness Centre, a multi-purpose banquet hall, and several indoor & outdoor hosting zones. The rooftop of Platinum Stellar has been envisaged as a well-curated and landscaped party cum relaxation area with water features, gazebos, and semi-open pergolas, along with lush greens, enabling its residents to relax as well as indulge. Most of the fixtures, furniture, and artefacts would be sourced from The Charcoal Project, a design & interior venture of Sussanne Khan. The boutique, design-led positioning of Platinum Stellar will resonate with individuals and families who view their home as an extension of their identity, not just a purchase.

Platinum Corp. has also been receiving expressions of interest from investors who recognise the long-term value of scarce, high-quality assets in prime micro-markets.

About Platinum Corp.

Platinum Corp. is a professionally managed, forward-looking real estate development group anchored in Mumbai’s dynamic redevelopment landscape. Recognized as one of the city’s most promising, location-driven brands, the company is distinguished by its commitment to timely delivery, thoughtful planning, and a deeply customer-centric philosophy. Platinum Corp. goes beyond constructing buildings to create living experiences that reflect modern aspirations, urban sensibilities, and long-term value.

For more information, visit: https://www.platinumcorp.in/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West

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Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West

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Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West

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Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West
Platinum Stellar by Platinum Corp. with Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites in Santacruz West
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