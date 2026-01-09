About MKES Institute of Management Studies & Research

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], January 6: With an enduring legacy rooted in the belief that “Knowledge Alone Liberates”, the Malad Kandivli Education Society (MKES) has been a pioneering force in the field of education since its inception in 1942.

Today, with its sprawling Bhavishya Bharat Campus, MKES provides holistic education from Kindergarten to Ph.D., through a diverse group of esteemed institutions.

Institutions under the MKES Group

A New Milestone: MKES-IMSR

In 2023, MKES added another feather to its cap with the launch of the MKES Institute of Management Studies and Research (MKES-IMSR) — a premier B-school offering a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) approved by A.I.C.T.E. and DTE, Government of Maharashtra.

In just one and a half years, MKES-IMSR has emerged as a nurturing ground for aspiring business leaders.

The Board of Governors at MKES-IMSR comprises eminent leaders from academia, industry, and public service, playing a pivotal role in guiding the institution’s strategic direction, academic rigor, and societal impact.

Distinguished members include:

Former Provost & Vice Chancellor, Ahmedabad University

Director, IIM

Country President & Managing Director – Novartis India

Executive Director – PwC

Former entrepreneurs and international scholars

Leadership Vision

“MKES-IMSR is committed to shaping ethical, innovative, and socially responsible business leaders. We emphasize the importance of leadership, critical thinking, and adaptability in an ever-changing world. Whenever you engage with our students, I am confident that you will discover individuals who are not only skilled and ambitious but also possess the integrity and perseverance that today’s businesses require.”

— Dr. Moushumi Datta, Group Director, MKES Group

Academic Excellence & Global Exposure

The PGDM program at MKES-IMSR offers specialisations in:

Finance

Marketing

Human Resources

Business Analytics

Entrepreneurship

The institute has partnered with Harvard Business Publishing Education to offer globally relevant case studies, simulations, and certifications.

S.H.A.R.E. Initiative

The S.H.A.R.E. (Socially-aware Humanitarian Action for a Responsible Enterprise) initiative emerged from the recognition of the need for responsible leadership in today’s interconnected world.

This immersive experience aims to develop leaders capable of creating positive impact in both business and society.

International Immersion

The learning experience at MKES-IMSR is truly global.

In its first and second year, students participated in International Immersion Programs to Dubai and Malaysia.

Industry-Ready Learning

“The PGDM program emphasizes practical learning, leadership development, and adaptability, ensuring that our students are ready to take on the challenges of today’s business environment. With exposure to real-world business scenarios through internships, live projects, simulations, industry interactions, and case studies, our students are equipped with the skills and knowledge to contribute effectively to any organization.”

— Mr. Bryan D’Souza, Assistant Professor & Head – Marketing & Placements, MKES-IMSR

Placements & Industry Engagement

125+ industry leaders and CXOs have interacted with students in just 18 months

First graduating batch placed with reputed organizations including:

YES Securities, Cello World, Canon India, ICICI Bank, LIC Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Management, ThinKitchen, NeuIQ, Saint Gobain Glass , among others

Students have completed summer internships across leading companies, building strong professional networks early in their careers

Awards & Rankings

Best B-School in Mumbai – Bright Visionaries Awards 2025 (Hotel Sahar Star)

10th Top Emerging B-School in India & 3rd in Mumbai – Times B-School Ranking Survey 2025 (The Times of India)

Best B-School Ranking – Midday Newspaper Survey 2025

Looking Ahead

As MKES-IMSR continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its mission to develop leaders who are professionally competent, value-driven, and committed to meaningful societal contribution.

For more information:



Website: www.mkesimsr.ac.in

Contact: 9892601485 / 8655821103

