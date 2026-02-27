Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Shivrajyotsav – Sampoorna Bharatvarsh 2026 concluded as an extraordinary national celebration commemorating the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Organised by Vinod Patil and Abhinav Devgiri Pratishthan, with the Government of Maharashtra as co-organiser, the festival united the nation in a powerful display of pride, patriotism, and cultural reverence.

The celebration concluded as a majestic national festival that reflected the ideals of bravery, Swaraj, leadership, and cultural pride. This year’s event became even more symbolic as it was held at Agra Fort, where the echoes of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s fearless escape once shook the Mughal Empire. The festival transformed into a powerful reminder of his courage, statesmanship, and extraordinary vision.

“Shivrajyotsav- Sampoorna Bharatvarsh 2026” was celebrated as a national moment of unity and honour, bringing together thousands of devotees, historians, youth groups, and cultural organisations. The festivities showcased Maharaj’s timeless message of self-respect, good governance, and empowerment, making the occasion an unforgettable chapter in history.

The celebration was honoured by the presence of esteemed dignitaries and leaders who paid tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj- The celebration was graced by several distinguished leaders and notable personalities, including Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Shri Atulji Bhatkhalkar, MLA from Mumbai. Adv. Smt. Ashita Shelke, Former Mayor of Aurangabad, also marked her presence, along with Shri R.K. Singh, MLA from Agra. Eminent medical expert Shri Tatyarao Lahane, Former Dean of JJ Hospital, joined the event alongside Shri Avinashji Pandey. The ceremony was further honoured by Shri Amrit Patel, Former MLA from Gujarat, and Shri Narendra Pathak, respected RSS Leader. Social leaders and contributors such as Shri Ramkumar Yadav, Shri Kareem Siddiqui, Shri Haribansh Agarwal, and Shri Prashant Khedekar added immense value with their presence. Youth Leader Shri Ajinkya Chavan and Shri Gaurav Gupta from the Phatak Vrundaban Vedic Ashram Charitable Trust also participated, making the occasion even more impactful and memorable.

Their presence added immense value and inspiration, underscoring the national importance of celebrating Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy. The festival successfully revived the spirit of Swaraj and reminded citizens across India of the extraordinary vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose ideals of justice, equality, and fearless leadership continue to inspire generations.

Vinod Patil says “This year’s Shivrajyotsav transformed into a historic national celebration that brought together people from every corner of India. The grand tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Agra Fort symbolised the unity, strength, and pride of our nation. Witnessing thousands of people standing together to honour Maharaj’s legacy has strengthened our collective resolve to carry forward his message of Swaraj, justice, and fearless leadership. Shivrajyotsav 2026 will be remembered as a golden chapter in our cultural history”

