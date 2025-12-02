Beiruna Brings a New Chapter of Middle Eastern Elegance to Mumbai’s Skyline

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: The Fern Mumbai, Goregaon | Series by Marriott has introduced a striking new culinary landmark with the launch of Beiruna, a rooftop destination that presents Middle Eastern artistry through design, hospitality and flavour. The opening night welcomed celebrated personalities, but the true star of the evening was the restaurant’s immersive atmosphere—one that promises to shape the future of Middle Eastern dining in Mumbai with charm and sophistication.

A Star-Studded Opening Night

The grand launch drew an eclectic mix of television favourites and digital icons, including Karan Wahi, Krystle D’souza, Shivam Khajuria, Rithvik Dhanjani, Anjali Anand, Yashvisha Shah, Shweta Sharda and many more. Their presence added a celebratory spark, complementing the warmth and cultural richness that Beiruna has been designed to offer.

Yet, despite the glamour, the event’s focus never drifted from the thoughtfully curated space—one that blends contemporary finesse with the quiet luxury associated with Middle Eastern hospitality.

A Rooftop Escape Between Forest and City

Beiruna’s location is one of its most compelling features. Perched above Goregaon, the rooftop offers contrasting views that shape its identity. On one side lies the serene green expanse of Aarey Colony—a gentle reminder of nature’s calm. On the other, Mumbai’s dynamic skyline pulses with energy.

As dusk settles, lanterns glow in soft amber hues and the terrace takes on a dreamlike warmth. This interplay of light, height and open sky makes Beiruna a place where the city fades just enough for guests to savour their moment of pause. It’s a rare, scenic balance that elevates the dining experience beyond the plate.

Design Rooted in Warm Minimalism

Mr. Arindam Sarkar, General Manager of The Fern Goregaon Mumbai | Series by Marriott, describes Beiruna as “an expression of understated opulence.” His vision translates into a space that embraces clean architectural geometry, soft shadows and neutral tones.

Subtle metallic touches nod to regional crafts, while geometric motifs reflect timeless Middle Eastern design. A sculptural, softly illuminated bar anchors the terrace, creating a focal point that ties the space together. Bespoke furniture sourced from France adds a layer of refined comfort, ensuring the ambience remains welcoming, elevated and timeless.

Culinary Excellence Shaped by Expat Chefs

The soul of Beiruna lies in its food. Led by an expert team of expat chefs, the culinary program highlights Lebanese flavours through authentic marination techniques, fire-grilling traditions and slow-cooked preparations that honour generations of knowledge.

Signature dishes such as Avocado Manakish, Kastaleta Ghanam, Rubiyan Mashwi and Lamb Ouzi Rice showcase a commitment to authenticity. For dessert, classics like Mohallabia and Umm Ali offer a gentle, nostalgic finish—each plated with elegance suited to contemporary tastes.

These dishes serve as a reminder that true Middle Eastern dining Mumbai is not just about flavour, but also about craftsmanship and memory.

A Beverage Program Inspired by Dubai’s Creativity

Complementing the cuisine is a refreshingly inventive beverage menu shaped by Dubai’s acclaimed mocktail culture. Here, aromatics and creative pairings take centre stage.

Guests can choose from options like Mandarian Star, Cucumber Fizz, Berry Blast, Queen Green, Jalapeño Guava Grass and Oh Berry. Each blend is crafted to enhance the food while adding moments of playful discovery. This approach makes the beverages an integral part of the Beiruna experience rather than an afterthought.

Leadership Driven by Passion and Purpose

For Executive Chef Gaurav Madan, Beiruna represents “a soulful celebration of Middle Eastern cuisine and lifestyle.” His focus on warmth, bold flavours and rooftop ambience has shaped a menu designed for memorable evenings.

Director Faisal Balwa echoes this sentiment, describing the launch as a milestone in bringing globally inspired dining concepts to India. His emphasis on curated, purposeful experiences is reflected in every detail—from menu development to ambience and guest engagement.

A New Destination for Mumbai’s Culinary Discoveries

What sets Beiruna apart is its harmony of food, mood and design. The restaurant is not just a venue, but an invitation—to unwind, to savour, and to experience the Middle East with intention.

Whether guests arrive for its glowing skyline views, its fire-grilled delicacies, or its contemporary interpretation of Lebanese hospitality, Beiruna delivers an experience that feels both rooted and refreshing. With the doors now open, Mumbai’s dining community has a new destination poised to become one of its most cherished additions.

For anyone seeking an elevated and immersive encounter with Middle Eastern dining Mumbai, Beiruna stands ready to welcome them atop the city’s changing skyline.

PNN Lifestyle