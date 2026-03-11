Bharat’s Bold Blackout: Charu Parashar and UMB Pageants’ Urmimala Baruah Redefine Luxury at Paris-Milan Fashion Weeks with Begum Noir Mastery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: India makes an indelible mark on the international stage as designer Charu Parashar, a FDCI favorite, teams up with Urmimala Baruah of UMB Pageants to debut the captivating Begum Noir collection at Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks. This noir-infused lineup blends Indian heritage with contemporary edge, featuring UMB’s diverse queens who commanded the runways and turned heads worldwide.

Charu Parashar, celebrated for her shows in New York, Dubai, Paris, Milan, and Toronto, presents Begum Noir as a tribute to empowered femininity. The collection dazzles with inky black bases accented by deep burgundy hues, intricate traditional embroideries, form-fitting corsets, precise tailoring, and flowing gowns that evoke regal authority. It’s a seamless fusion of artisanal craftsmanship and bold sensuality, designed for the confident woman who owns every room.

UMB Pageants, founded by Urmimala Baruah alongside co-founder Snigdha Baruah, champions inclusivity, resilience, and cultural pride. Their models – more than just beauties, but symbols of strength and intelligence – brought Begum Noir to life, strutting with poise that merged desi roots with global glamour.

“Begum Noir is our manifesto for Indian women conquering the world,” says Charu Parashar. Urmimala Baruah adds, “Through UMB, we’re empowering queens who embody sovereignty and sensuality – Paris and Milan now celebrate Bharat’s unyielding spirit!”

This collaboration signals India’s rising dominance in luxury fashion, sparking buzz from critics and influencers alike. As red carpets ignite and conversations trend, Begum Noir cements a new era of proud, boundary-breaking couture.