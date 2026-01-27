Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury Launches English Edition Cure Autism Now (C.A.N.) on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

New Delhi [India], January 27: Following the success of his Hindi book Autism se Azadi (ऑटिज़्म से आज़ादी), which became a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury launched its English edition titled Cure Autism Now (C.A.N.) on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, January 23, in New Delhi. The book launch ceremony was graced by Shri Sanjay Mayukh, MLC, Bihar, along with other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Biswaroop stated that in present-day India, one out of every 100 children is affected by autism, whereas 30–40 years ago such cases were rarely reported. He attributed the sharp rise in autism cases to vaccination and referred to an observational study documented in the book to support his views.

Dr. Biswaroop further stated that autism, according to him, is both preventable and curable. He emphasized that the book challenges commonly held beliefs regarding vaccines and presents what he described as extensive evidence questioning their effectiveness and safety. He urged readers to study the first module of Cure Autism Now to understand this perspective in detail.

During the event, Dr. Biswaroop introduced the C.A.N. Protocol, developed by him, which comprises five major components aimed at reversing autism-related symptoms. He claimed that children following this protocol have shown rapid improvements, including the development of speech, reduction in hyperactivity, cessation of toe walking and hand flapping, improved cognitive skills, and better concentration, with noticeable changes observed within a few days.

He highlighted Neem Therapy as the most important component of the protocol, describing it as a complete therapy in itself. He added that detailed information on this therapy is available in his earlier book Green Gold: The Neem-Farmacy, a long-standing bestseller on Amazon.

Other components of the C.A.N. Protocol include the D.I.P. Diet, grounding practices, fermented drinks, and coconut-based recipes. All daily recipes recommended for children are provided in Module 3 of Cure Autism Now, while Module 4 presents an extensive observational study covering more than 1,000 reported successful cases.

According to this study, children who followed the C.A.N. Protocol for an average duration of 26 days showed an average improvement of 52 percent in classic symptoms associated with neurodevelopmental disorders, with autism being the most prominent.

On the occasion of the book launch, Dr. Biswaroop also presented 100 additional case studies conducted during the current month. Ten children affected by autism, along with their parents, attended the event and performed on stage. Among them, Vedanshi, Prasit, and Arnav were seen singing confidently, while Arakaansh and Abhyuday played the national anthem and other melodious songs, drawing appreciation from the audience.

While releasing the book, Dr. Biswaroop expressed his gratitude to the entire team involved in its creation, including Ms. Rachna Sharma (Research), Swapan Banik (Graphic Design), Pankaj Singh (Translation), Dr. Namita Gupta (Parents’ Mentor & Report Collection), Kalpana Bourai, Pratiksha Vats, and Dr. Vanshika Tanwar (Technical Compilation).

Dr. Biswaroop also spoke about the importance of keeping children away from chemicals entering the body through processed foods, fast food, allopathic medicines such as antibiotics and antivirals, and vaccines. He emphasized avoiding pesticides and chemical fertilizers in food and advocated the use of organic produce for better physical and mental health.

Highlighting the issue of affordability of organic food in India, he introduced the Natural D.I.P. Diet for B.O.S.S., where B stands for Blood Pressure, O for Obesity, S for Sugar, and S for Stiffness. He stated that over the last 15 years, since the development of the D.I.P. Diet, millions of people have reported improvements in conditions related to blood pressure, obesity, diabetes-related issues, and stiffness such as joint pain and arthritis.

To make chemical-free food more accessible, Dr. Biswaroop launched the Natural D.I.P. Diet for B.O.S.S. Box, a one-month supply of the main diet for one adult, requiring only fruits and vegetables to be purchased separately. The box contains eight varieties of pulses, five types of millets, five types of spices, and rock salt, all sourced from chemical-free farming.

The Natural D.I.P. Diet for B.O.S.S. has been sourced through Devshree Naturals, founded by Anubhav Mittal, a farmer-linked sourcing initiative working directly with chemical-free farmers. By eliminating intermediaries, this direct-to-consumer model aims to offer organic food at prices comparable to conventionally grown produce.

With this launch, chemical-free food is now available—at least to a limited number of consumers—at prices similar to non-organic food sold at local stores.

The book Cure Autism Now and the Natural D.I.P. Diet for B.O.S.S. Box are available on major online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho, as well as on www.biswaroop.com/shop. (SGP)

