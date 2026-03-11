IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 10: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta), in collaboration with TimesPro, has announced the launch of the 32nd batch of its flagship Executive Programme in Business Management (EPBM). The 12-month blended learning programme equips professionals with essential capabilities in strategy, leadership development, and high-stakes decision-making, enabling organisations to respond to rapid technological and organisational change while helping learners reset and accelerate their leadership agendas.

Designed for mid-to-senior professionals and emerging leaders, EPBM helps learners analyse business models in the context of broader environmental, political, and social realities. The programme strengthens the skills and judgement required to operate as an effective manager, challenges preconceptions to unlock new ideas, and builds the ability to lead and deliver change by responding to the dynamic expectations of internal and external stakeholders with clear strategic direction.

Over the years, the Executive Programme in Business Management has consistently drawn an experienced cohort, with over 40% of participants bringing more than 15 years of work experience. The programme attracts senior professionals, Senior Managers, Directors, Vice Presidents, General Managers, COOs, and Consultants, from sectors such as IT, BFSI, automotive, FMCG, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and e-commerce. EPBM remains a preferred route for managers who want to step up into broader enterprise leadership responsibilities.

As organisations navigate rapid technological shifts, polarised workplaces, and heightened stakeholder expectations, leadership capability has become a differentiator, yet trust and readiness continue to erode. DDI’s Global Leadership Forecast 2025 notes a sharp fall in trust in immediate managers and warns of rising pressure on leaders, including a sizeable proportion who contemplate leaving leadership roles altogether. The World Economic Forum echoes this urgency, arguing that traditional leadership models no longer match today’s complexity and calling for a redesign of leadership systems—selection, development, decision-making, and legacy, so leaders can rebuild trust and deliver change with credibility.

Speaking at the announcement, Prof. Ritu Mehta and Prof. Megha Sharma, Joint programme director, EPBM, said, “The Executive Programme in Business Management equips experienced professionals to step back from functional silos and lead with enterprise-wide judgement. Through rigorous learning in strategy, finance, marketing, operations, and leadership, learners strengthen decision-making, stakeholder orientation, and change capability, skills that organisations today need amid technological disruption and shifting expectations. We designed this 32nd batch to deliver immediate relevance and lasting impact.”



Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro, said, “Leaders cannot rely on experience alone when trust, speed, and complexity redefine business. With the EPBM, we bring a blended learning journey that fits demanding schedules while preserving classroom rigour through on-campus modules, simulations and peer learning. This helps managers translate frameworks into action from day one, sharpen strategic thinking and build confidence to steer teams through ambiguity and transformation.”

The EPBM curriculumv offers a robust exploration of foundational and advanced domains, including Financial Reporting & Cost Accounting, Marketing, Operations, Leadership and People Skills, Strategic Management, Decision-Making, Digital Transformation and Business Analytics, among others. Through a blend of rigorous pedagogy, simulations, peer engagement, and faculty insights, participants build the mindset and capability to move from functional excellence to agile business leadership. The programme also includes a capstone project in which learners collaborate to address real-world business challenges and apply the theories and frameworks covered across the programme.

TimesPro delivers the programme through its Direct-to-Device learning platform and complements the digital learning experience with two immersive five-day campus modules at IIM Calcutta. These modules enable deeper peer learning, richer faculty engagement, and meaningful professional networking. Applicants must hold a recognised bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks and must also bring at least five years of full-time work experience after graduation.

About the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta:

Established in November 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation, and Indian Industry. The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was the first national institute for post-graduate studies and Research in Management.

Over the last six decades, IIM Calcutta has gained global repute for imparting high-quality management education through its Post-Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, and Research and Consulting Activities. It is the first ‘Triple Accredited’ management school from India with accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia’s finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it the ideal institution to attract India’s best talent and promote management practices in Indian organisations.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.