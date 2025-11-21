Nysh.in Introduces ‘The Hook Step Challenge’ at KC College’s KIRAN 2025, in Collaboration with De De Pyaar De 2

Nysh.in Partners KC College KIRAN 2025 with WARMEE & BluHeat Youth Activation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Nysh.in — the parent platform behind innovative lifestyle brands WARMEE and BluHeat — is all set to energise KC College’s iconic annual fest KIRAN 2025 with an exclusive on-ground youth activation, ‘The Hook Step Challenge’, hosted in collaboration with the Bollywood entertainer De De Pyaar De 2.

With more than 3,000+ students expected from premier colleges across Mumbai, the activity positions Nysh.in and its core brands, WARMEE and BluHeat, at the centre of youth culture, entertainment, and social engagement. As the presenting partner, Nysh.in brings its celebrated brands WARMEE (India’s leading instant heat patch brand) and BluHeat (innovative pain relief solutions) into the spotlight through one of the fest’s biggest attractions — The Hook Step Challenge.

Participants can perform the signature hook step on their favourite track — “Sharaabi” or “3 Shaukk” from De De Pyaar De 2 — and upload their entry on Instagram, tagging:

@nysh.in, @warmee.in and @bluheat.in #DeDePyaarDe2xNysh, and #KiranFest2025.

Winners will receive exclusive WARMEE and BluHeat product kits, premium hampers, and movie vouchers — delivering a perfect blend of entertainment, youth appeal, and brand-driven rewards.

To elevate the experience, the activation will feature Vibrant Fest Branding with Nysh.in WARMEE and BluHeat integration, Live standees and on-ground announcements, and Interactive product sampling zones showcasing WARMEE and BluHeat. This initiative marks a strategic step for WARMEE and BluHeat, under the Nysh.in an umbrella, to build stronger connections with Gen Z audiences through campus festivals, creator-led integrations, and pop culture–driven campaigns.

Nysh.in continues to grow as a youth-first platform housing trend-led, affordable, and high-utility brands that empower self-expression and everyday convenience. With WARMEE and BluHeat leading the innovation narrative, the brand collective aims to shape conversations around comfort, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.

Nysh.in began its journey in 2001, founded by a team of chemical engineers from India’s premier institutes who shared a passion for innovation. Operating under Pantheon PharmChem in Mumbai, they have spent over 15 years building expertise in finding solutions that make a difference. With a dedicated manufacturing and R&D facility in Tarapur, its focus is on creating products that solve real-life challenges in simple, effective ways.

Its product range includes WARMEE, SNOCKS, and BluHeat, each designed to meet specific needs with reliable solutions. Whether it’s providing warmth on cold days, enhancing daily comfort, or relieving pain with innovative patches, the products aim to improve everyday experiences.

