Home > Business News > Parisbelle Marked Its Grand Debut in India With The Launch of Five Collections

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 8, 2025 15:33:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: After a celebrated debut in Dubai, Parisbelle arrived in India with an immersive launch soirée, unveiling five exquisite fragrance collections and introducing a luxury Dubai-to-India sensorial journey

The evening saw the presence of Shehnaaz Gill, Ayesha Khan, Vivian Dsena, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Gulfam Khan, Neha Malik, Kangana Sharma, Sana Sultan, Ajaz Khan, Ankita Maithy, Kirti Choudhary, Aziz Zee, Vikas Verma, Anu Smriti Sarkar, Sara Arfeen Khan & Many More.

Parisbelle, the globally admired house of perfumery, made its magnificent entry into India with an opulent launch celebration that unfolded as a sensorial spectacle. The evening brought together the country’s leading perfume and fashion influencers, creators, media personalities, and discerning fragrance connoisseurs, all united for a first-of-its-kind olfactory journey curated with luxurious finesse.

The debut event unveiled Parisbelle’s signature fragrances, inviting guests into an immersive Dubai-to-India voyage featuring live scent bars, curated storytelling zones, and exclusive first access to the complete Parisbelle collection. Each element of the soirée was designed to transform the venue into the “Parisbelle in Flight experience” allowing guests to feel as though they were boarding a luxury aircraft destined for the heart of artistry.
Parisbelle unveiled five distinguished fragrance collections that defined the brand’s global artistry. Guests experienced the Oasis Collection, inspired by serene desert elegance; the Euro Boulevard Collection, echoing modern European sophistication; the Gourmand Collection, crafted for lovers of warm, delectable notes; the Club Collection, capturing high-energy nocturnal glamour; and the regal Qasrah Collection, rooted in opulent, heritage-rich perfumery.

Guests were welcomed into a world where fragrance became memory, echoing Parisbelle’s core mission of crafting world-class perfumes shaped by emotion, global inspiration, and soulful storytelling. The brand’s India Edition collection received its first reveal, offering attendees a privileged glimpse into creations meticulously designed for the exclusive palette.

Adding to the charm of the evening were Signature Parisbelle passports and boarding concepts, luxury photo-op corners crafted for social sharing, and limited-edition gifting curated for select guests, making the celebration truly unforgettable.
Shehnaaz Gill Says “Tonight didn’t feel like an event, it felt like a beautiful experience. Each fragrance reminded me of a memory, a moment, or a feeling I’ve lived. I think that’s what makes ParisBelle different… it connects to you on a very real level.”

With its grand Indian debut, Parisbelle reaffirmed its vision of connecting people through scent-driven experiences, not merely creating perfumes, but designing timeless moments that linger long after the evening fades.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 3:33 PM IST
QUICK LINKS