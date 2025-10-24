SUPIMA and AFEW Rahul Mishra Joined Hands with Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI for a Fireside Chat on Redefining Cotton in Indian Luxury Fashion

New Delhi [India], October 24: SUPIMA, the leading name in premium American-grown cotton, in collaboration with Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI, hosted an exclusive fireside chat titled “Naturally Luxe: Redefining Cotton in Indian Luxury Fashion.” The conversation explored the creative collaboration between SUPIMA and AFEW Rahul Mishra, uniting the voice of a global fabric innovator with a designer deeply rooted in Indian craftsmanship. The session highlighted how beauty, intention, and material-led storytelling converge to redefine cotton in the world of Indian luxury fashion.

The panel featured celebrated designer Rahul Mishra, alongside Marc Lewkowitz, President and CEO, SUPIMA, and was moderated by fashion journalist and editor Kimi Dangor. Together, they discussed how Supima’s fibre innovation is reinterpreted through the lens of Indian luxury, exploring the intersection of sustainability, craftsmanship, and design. The conversation offered insights into how natural fibres can be elevated to create modern, responsible, and highly luxurious fashion.

Marc Lewkowitz, President and CEO, SUPIMA, shares, “SUPIMA is committed to advancing innovation and sustainability in cotton. Collaborating with AFEW Rahul Mishra, a brand that honours heritage while embracing contemporary design, shows how cotton can be elevated from a basic material to one that carries creativity, craftsmanship, and timeless luxury.”

“Working with SUPIMA is more than a collaboration; it’s a shared vision. By combining their exceptional cotton with our design philosophy, we can create pieces that celebrate craft, honor heritage, and set a new standard for responsible luxury in Indian fashion,” adds Rahul Mishra.

The fireside chat underscored how global innovation and Indian craftsmanship can come together to redefine luxury in India. Through its collaboration with SUPIMA and AFEW, Rahul Mishra continues to champion material-led design, sustainable practices, and storytelling through fashion. As a continuation of this partnership, AFEW Rahul Mishra will showcase the collection in collaboration with SUPIMA at the next season of Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI, Mumbai’26 edition, reinforcing India’s position as a leader in responsible, craft-driven, and contemporary fashion on the global stage.

