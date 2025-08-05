LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Day 2: Can This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Push Turn Into An SME Success Story?

Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Day 2: Can This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Push Turn Into An SME Success Story?

On Day 2, Aaradhya Disposal Industries’ ₹45.10 crore IPO sees 0.51x subscription. Focused on eco-friendly paper products, the SME aims to expand operations, reduce debt, and attract investors through its green manufacturing edge and growing global customer base.

Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Day 2: Can This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Push Turn Into An SME Success Story?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 5, 2025 15:10:58 IST

Aaradhya Disposal Industries’ ₹45.10 crore IPO opened on August 4, 2025. The company focuses on eco-friendly paper products and is aiming to attract retail and institutional investors. 

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited opened on August 4, 2025 and will close on August 6, 2025. The ₹45.10 crore fresh issue is backed by a 100% Book Building mechanism and aims to attract retail, institutional, and non-institutional investors.

Key IPO Details

•    Issue Size: Up to 38,88,000 equity shares (incl. 1,94,400 market maker portion) – 100% fresh issue
•    Price Band: ₹110 to ₹116 per share
•    Lot Size: 1,200 shares (Retail min. investment ₹1,32,000)
•    Maximum Retail Application: 2 lots = ₹2,78,400
•    Bid Opening Date: August 04, 2025
•    Bid Closing Date: August 06, 2025
•    Allotment Date: August 7, 2025 (tentative)
•    Refund / Share Credit: August 8, 2025
•    Listing Date: August 11, 2025 on NSE Emerge platform
•    Lead Manager: Khambatta Securities Limited
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited: Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 1, overall subscription stands at 0.51 times showing a low investor’s interest. Hereunder, are the details with segment-wise subscription:

•    Retail Individual Investors (RII): 0.55x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 0.46x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 1.17x

(Data Aug 05, 2025 | 15:02 PM)

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited: Company Background

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Limited, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, manufactures eco friendly paper products such as PE coated cup blanks and food grade greaseproof papers. The company operates two production facilities with combined capacity of 15,000 MT per annum. 

It serves clients across domestic and international markets, exporting to over 16 countries, including the UK, Qatar, and Oman. Planned IPO proceeds will fund working capital, plant expansion, debt prepayment, and general corporate purposes. 

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors should refer to company filings and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any decisions.)

Also Read: Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

US Tariff Threats And FII Outflows Pressure Rupee To ₹87.82
Knowledge Realty REIT IPO Opens: Can This ₹4,800 Cr Bet Reshape India’s Commercial Property Market?
RBI’s Rate Reveal: Sanjay Malhotra To Unveil August Policy On This Day– Will Markets Cheer Or Brace?
Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Out! Check Status And Other Details
India Services Sector Growth Strengthens: PMI Hits 60.5, Hiring Slows

LATEST NEWS

5 Everyday Habits That Are Secretly Damaging Your Skin and Scalp
Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Sab Sikhana Padta Hai’ Banter With Mohammed Siraj Goes Viral After Oval Test Win – Watch
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Heads Of State’s Streaming Triumph And The Power Of Storytelling
PM Modi to Inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan, India’s First Sustainable Central Secretariat Building
Delia Ramirez Says She’s ‘Guatemalan Before American’ – Now Republicans Want Her Deported
UK Launches ‘One In, One Out’ Migrant Deal with France – What It Means & How It Will Work
West Bengal: Large Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized From A Flat
Kalyan Banerjee Attacks Mahua Moitra After Resigning As TMC Chief Whip
George Clooney Fires Back: ‘I Don’t Care What Critics Say’ – Actor Shuts Down Haters With Bold Response
Sachin Tendulkar And James Anderson Absent At Trophy Ceremony: Where Were Cricket’s Greatest?
Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Day 2: Can This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Push Turn Into An SME Success Story?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Day 2: Can This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Push Turn Into An SME Success Story?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Day 2: Can This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Push Turn Into An SME Success Story?
Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Day 2: Can This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Push Turn Into An SME Success Story?
Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Day 2: Can This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Push Turn Into An SME Success Story?
Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO Day 2: Can This ₹45 Cr Eco-Friendly Push Turn Into An SME Success Story?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?