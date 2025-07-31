Adani Open To Investing $10 Billion In Vietnam, Says Bloomberg

Hanoi, Vietnam, 31 July 2025 — Indian industrialist Gautam Adani is open to investing as much as USD 10 billion in Vietnam as the Adani Group looks to accelerate its Asia-focused global expansion, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report says that the Indian industrialist expressed his investment intentions during a meeting in Hanoi between Mr Adani and Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam. The Adani Group is keen to participate in a broad range of sectors, including infrastructure, energy, renewable power and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Bloomberg report adds that the meeting signals a deepening of the Adani Group’s engagement with Vietnam and underscores its intention to play a meaningful role in the country’s ongoing economic transformation.

Bloomberg notes that the conglomerate, through Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, already has an existing presence in Vietnam. The Adani Group is reportedly considering an investment of over USD 2 billion in the development of the Lien Chieu port in Da Nang, one of the country’s major coastal cities.

This follows an “in-principle approval” from the Vietnamese government, according to an interview Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, gave to Bloomberg News earlier.

Bloomberg also highlights that this is not Gautam Adani’s first visit to the region. The Indian infrastructure czar recently toured China to engage with equipment suppliers and explore strategic cooperation, as part of his broader effort to deepen ties across Asia.

The proposed Vietnam investments align with Adani’s strategy of building world-class infrastructure platforms in key growth markets. As Vietnam continues to emerge as a global manufacturing and logistics hub, the Adani Group’s interest in ports and clean energy is expected to complement the country’s economic goals.

If executed in full, the USD 10 billion commitment would mark one of the largest pledges of foreign investment by an Indian company in Vietnam to date.

