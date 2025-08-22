LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > AI and Tariffs: A Catalyst For Corporate Innovation And Efficiency

AI and Tariffs: A Catalyst For Corporate Innovation And Efficiency

HSBC’s report highlights how AI adoption by US corporates can reduce operating costs, offset tariff impacts, accelerate innovation, and reshape industries, especially those with high labor expenses—boosting margins and efficiency.

AI and Tariffs: A Catalyst For Corporate Innovation And Efficiency

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: August 22, 2025 14:34:37 IST

The growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by corporates could play a key role in reducing the impact of tariffs imposed by the US and help companies navigate through these challenges, according to a report by HSBC.

The report highlighted that among 44 S&P 500 companies in its sample, managements reported a median operating cost reduction of 1.5 per cent, along with efficiency gains averaging an impressive 24 per cent. HSBC noted that if AI adoption across the S&P 500 can deliver an aggregate 1 per cent cost saving, a scenario it considers viable, it could offset nearly one-quarter of the burden from a 20 per cent effective tariff.

Tariffs As A Catalyst For AI Acceleration

It stated “Tariffs are a headwind for margins but could also be a catalyst for companies to rapidly adopt AI for cost savings.” The report highlighted that one of the big stories in the coming months will be how wider adoption of AI will support corporate margins and earnings per share (EPS) growth, while also providing an underappreciated offset to the tariff shock currently weighing on US companies.

It compared the potential impact of tariffs on corporate innovation with the COVID-19 pandemic, which had acted as a structural catalyst forcing companies to rewire their operations. “Just as COVID-19 forced companies to adapt and innovate, tariffs may provide an impetus for broader AI adoption,” HSBC stated.

Evidence Of Growing AI Adoption

Evidence also suggests that AI adoption among US companies has already begun to accelerate. The report stated that the Census Bureau survey data showed that since President Donald Trump’s election victory, the share of firms reporting AI usage has increased by 50 per cent, rising from 6 to 9 per cent. However, HSBC also pointed out that this figure likely underestimates adoption among larger companies. In fact, 60 per cent of S&P 500 firms mentioned using AI in their business during their second-quarter earnings calls.

Labor Costs And The Push For Automation

While the acceleration in AI adoption has been encouraging, it has also raised concerns that the push may be driven by companies looking to displace and reduce labor costs. Labor remains a substantial component of expenses, accounting for 17 per cent of the total operating costs of S&P 500 companies.

The burden is even higher in specific industries, such as software services, where labor makes up 51 per cent of costs, and in commercial, professional, and consumer services. These sectors are seen as particularly ripe for automation through AI, according to the report.

So the report outlined that the recent surge in AI adoption may mark a concentrated effort by corporates to manage costs and shield themselves from the tariff shock, while simultaneously reshaping operations for the future.

(From ANI)

(This article is for information purpose only)

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Share Price Climbs As Market Grows Hopeful Of Upcoming Telecom Relief Measures

Tags: aiartificial intelligenceHSBC Report

RELATED News

India Cracks Down On Cheap Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board ImportsWith New Price Rule
Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth
Elon Musk Launches ‘Macrohard’ To Fully Replicate Microsoft Using AI
Did You Know: There Are 5 Easy Ways To Check Your PF Balance Quickly; Here Is How
CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani

LATEST NEWS

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
AI and Tariffs: A Catalyst For Corporate Innovation And Efficiency

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AI and Tariffs: A Catalyst For Corporate Innovation And Efficiency

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AI and Tariffs: A Catalyst For Corporate Innovation And Efficiency
AI and Tariffs: A Catalyst For Corporate Innovation And Efficiency
AI and Tariffs: A Catalyst For Corporate Innovation And Efficiency
AI and Tariffs: A Catalyst For Corporate Innovation And Efficiency

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?