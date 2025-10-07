LIVE TV
Home > Business > AMD And OpenAI Partnership: Forget Your Phone, This Might Be The Future

AMD along with OpenAI is going to sign an agreement together to assist the next-generation AI infrastructure of OpenAI. As AI demand remains high, the association between AMD and OpenAI will lead the next trend of Artificial Intelligence.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 7, 2025 16:09:04 IST

AMD along with OpenAI declared to sign an agreement together to position 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs in order to assist the next-generation AI infrastructure of OpenAI. This partnership will start off with an early placement of 1 gigawatt of AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs opening in the second half of 2026, with further development strategies in the near future.

The collaborations between the two giants are set to boost the high-performance computing power required to develop OpenAI’s AI research and large-scale generative AI applications. OpenAI along with AMD, work together to integrate these GPUs into its infrastructure, with prospective upcoming placements based on next-generation AMD Instinct GPUs. Their collaboration will also emphasis on improving hardware and software roadmaps to ensure high efficiency and scalability.

In a significant move, therefore, AMD has decided OpenAI to authorise for up to 160 mn AMD shares. The shares will vest as certain milestones are accomplished, together with the completion of the early 1 gigawatt deployment and additional scaling up to the full 6 gigawatts.

AMD’s CEO, Dr. Lisa Su called this association as a transformative phase for the Artificial Intelligence, stating, “This collaboration enables the world’s most ambitious AI buildout and advances the entire AI ecosystem.” 

Also, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, added that the leadership of AMD in manufacturing chips that are high-performance would fast-track AI development and deployment, bringing its benefits at a global level.

This deal is now expected to produce high revenue for AMD, along with accelerating the efforts of OpenAI to increase its AI infrastructure. As AI demand remains high, the association between AMD and OpenAI will lead the next trend of innovative, effective, and efficient ecosystem driven by Artificial Intelligence.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 4:08 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS