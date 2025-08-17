Apple’s iPhone Production Set To Soar With Foxconn’s ₹25,000 Crore Bangalore Factor

Did you hear this latest tech newsfrom one of the most favorite company? This is also a news for investors who are watching Indian manufacturing industry closely. wicth major automobiles manufacturing industry coming to india, Tech companies have already started.

Foxconn, the big Taiwanese company that makes a lot of Apple products, has started small-scale production of the iPhone 17 in their second-largest factory in Bengaluru, India. This was reported by PTI, who got the info from people familiar with the situation. What’s cool is that they’re doing this alongside the iPhone 17 production already happening at their Chennai factory. It’s pretty interesting to see how Apple and Foxconn are expanding their manufacturing in India.

“Foxconn Bengaluru unit has commenced operation with the production of iPhone 17. This is in addition to the production of iPhone 17 at its Chennai unit,” the person aware of the development told the news agency, PTI.