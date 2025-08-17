LIVE TV
Home > Business > Apple’s iPhone Production Set To Soar With Foxconn’s ₹25,000 Crore Bangalore Factor

Apple's iPhone Production Set To Soar With Foxconn's ₹25,000 Crore Bangalore Factor

Foxconn has begun small-scale iPhone 17 production at its Bengaluru factory, expanding alongside Chennai operations. Apple plans to boost India’s iPhone output to 60 million units by 2025, driving growth.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 17, 2025 15:34:00 IST

Did you hear this  latest tech newsfrom one of the most favorite company? This is also a news for investors who are watching Indian manufacturing industry closely. wicth major automobiles manufacturing industry coming to india, Tech companies have already started. 

Foxconn, the big Taiwanese company that makes a lot of Apple products, has started small-scale production of the iPhone 17 in their second-largest factory in Bengaluru, India. This was reported by PTI, who got the info from people familiar with the situation. What’s cool is that they’re doing this alongside the iPhone 17 production already happening at their Chennai factory. It’s pretty interesting to see how Apple and Foxconn are expanding their manufacturing in India.

“Foxconn Bengaluru unit has commenced operation with the production of iPhone 17. This is in addition to the production of iPhone 17 at its Chennai unit,” the person aware of the development told the news agency, PTI.

Foxconn Boosts iPhone 17 Production In India Despite Challenges

This factory of Foxconn in Bengaluru, India, is by the way, their second-largest facility outside of China right now. Reports suggest Foxconn invested almost ₹25,000 crore to set up this massive unit in Banglore.

Pretty impressive, right? Recently, production slowed down because some Chinese engineers had to return home. But Foxconn quickly brought in experts from other places, including Taiwan, so the production does not gets effected.

When reporters reached out to Apple and Foxconn for comments, they didn’t respond. This increases India’s growing role in global tech manufacturing, also this is huge investment changing the smartphone industry.

Apple Plans Major Boost in iPhone Production

  • Apple aims to increase iPhone production to 60 million units in 2025, up from 35-40 million units in 2024-25.

  • In the financial year ending 2024-25, Apple assembled 60% more iPhones in India, worth nearly $22 billion.

  • CEO Tim Cook announced that the majority of iPhones sold in the US in June 2025 were assembled in India.

  • Apple’s iPhone supplies within India grew 21.5% year-on-year to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025.

  • The iPhone 16 was the top shipped model in India during this period. 

Tags: Iphone 17iPhone manufacturing India

