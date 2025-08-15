LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Android vs iPhone Smartphones: Which Sell More In India And Why Buyers Prefer Them

Android vs iPhone Smartphones: Which Sell More In India And Why Buyers Prefer Them

Despite Android phones flaunting cutting-edge specs, iPhones continue to dominate India’s smartphone market. IDC reports the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 as the most shipped models in H1 2025. Buyers cite Apple’s Bionic chips, long-term updates, and ecosystem advantages as key reasons.

iPhone 16 and 15 lead India shipments in H1 2025, beating Android with Bionic chips, updates, and ecosystem perks.
iPhone 16 and 15 lead India shipments in H1 2025, beating Android with Bionic chips, updates, and ecosystem perks. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 15, 2025 01:02:03 IST

If specifications alone are taken into consideration, the Indian smartphone market might seem to be dominated by the latest Android releases. New Android devices arrive frequently, with bigger sensors, faster charging, folding displays, and long feature lists. However, sales data, according to an India Today report, tells a different story.

It reports that consumers are increasingly moving toward iPhones, even older models, over newer Android phones.

iPhone16 and iPhone 15 Most Shipped Models In India During the First Half of 2025

According to IDC, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 were the most shipped smartphone models in India during the first half of 2025, together accounting for 4% of total shipments. The iPhone 16 launched in September 2024, while the iPhone 15 debuted around the same time in 2023. Even older models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 remain widely available in both offline and online stores.

IDC reports that iPhone volumes rose 21.5% year-on-year, reaching 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025.

Why iPhone Over Android? The Bionic Chip Advantage

So why are buyers choosing two-year-old iPhones over recent Android flagships with superior specs? While brand appeal certainly plays a role, there is more to the story.

“The biggest reason is Apple’s Bionic chipsets,” analysts note.

Even a 2-3 year-old Bionic chip continues to deliver smooth performance for everyday tasks. Models with the A16 or A17 chip outperform most current mid-range premium Android processors not only in benchmarks but also in daily use. Apps open quickly, cameras launch instantly, and background tasks don’t slow the device.

While Android manufacturers push higher core counts and clock speeds, iOS leverages tight integration between hardware and software to maintain consistent performance.

Apple Comes With Extended Software Support

Another key factor is Apple’s long-term iOS and security updates.

“Apple routinely pushes major updates for five or more years,” analysts point out. Updates are rolled out simultaneously to all eligible models, offering buyers peace of mind that their device will remain secure and functional for years.

Android support has improved at the high end but remains less predictable in mid-range premium segments, where discounted older iPhones now compete.

Apple Ecosystem and Accessory Advantages

Apple’s ecosystem continues to be a strong draw. Seamless pairing with AirPods, integration with Apple Watch, AirDrop file transfers, and Face ID-based continuity features across iPad and Mac make even older iPhones feel part of a broader, convenient ecosystem.

iPhone Cameras Draw The Sales

iPhone cameras remain consistent over the years. Older models deliver reliable photos and videos with natural colours, stable exposure, and dependable HDR.

While new Android phones may offer multiple lenses and extreme zoom capabilities, most users prioritize dependable, high-quality photography over gimmicks

iPhones Known for Battery Longevity and Resale Value

iPhones are also known for their battery longevity, aided by optimized software and hardware. Coupled with best-in-class resale value, the total cost of ownership drops significantly for older models.

For instance, a user upgrading from an iPhone 15 in 2027 would likely receive a better exchange value than if they sold a similarly priced OnePlus or Vivo device. 

Android vs iPhone Smartphones: Which Sell More In India And Why Buyers Prefer Them

