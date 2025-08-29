AVAILABLE NOW: Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India, Here’s How Power Meets AI Innovation!

Just Got My Hands on the New Samsung Galaxy Book5 – Here’s What I Think

I was able to test the recently released Samsung Book5 and I have to tell you it is spectacular! Being a person who does his daily work with a laptop and creates content, I needed a strong, intelligent, and capable one; and this laptop satisfies all the requirements.

The anti-glare feature makes the full HD display of 15.6 inches very clear and easy on the eyes. The truly interesting features that I found are the AI capabilities such as AI Photo Remaster and Copilot with Hot Key, which are real and actually simplify and speed up tasks. It also enables me to multitask without feeling sluggish, and this is a great advantage.

Battery duration is good- I have had long working days without charging. And it is incredibly smooth and light, so it does not give any hassle when carrying it around.

I am enjoying it so far. You should definitely consider buying this laptop if you are thinking of updating your laptop.

Samsung’s Intelligent Features For Smarter Work And Play

At the heart of the Galaxy Book5 lies a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that enables several AI-driven tools, such as:

AI Photo Remaster for enhancing images with clarity and sharpness

AI Select for instant search and extraction of information

Copilot with Hot Key for on-demand assistance

Circle to Search and Transcript Assist for quick searches and transcript generation

These tools are designed to work seamlessly with Galaxy AI and Microsoft’s Copilot+ experience, empowering users to work smarter on everyday tasks.

Sleek Design Of Samsung’s New Launch With Long Battery Life

The Galaxy Book5 features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, delivering improved portability. It also boasts a 61.2Wh battery capable of around 19 hours of video playback, making it ideal for long work or study sessions without constant charging.

Packed with Reliable Performance: Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 processors, this laptop achieves over 38% graphics performance improvement compared to the Galaxy Book4, thanks to the robust integrated NPU offering 12 TOPS of AI computing power. Multiple ports ensure flexible connectivity for various peripherals.

Seamless Galaxy Connectivity: The device integrates effortlessly into Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem, supporting features like Multi-Control, Second Screen, and Quick Share, enabling users to manage their laptops, phones, and tablets in harmony.

Price, Availability And Offers For Samsung

Available Color : Grey

: Grey Starting Price : ₹77,990 in India

: ₹77,990 in India Variants : Comes in four configurations with Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors

: Comes in four configurations with Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors Bank Offer : Cashback of up to ₹10,000

: Cashback of up to ₹10,000 EMI Option : 24-month no-cost EMI available

: 24-month no-cost EMI available Availability: Can be purchased via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorized retail outlets, and online portals

Why This Launch Matters

This introduction gives smart AI functions to a broader audience at a cost that is accessible to many. No matter who you are, a student, professional, or creator, the Galaxy Book5 provides you with helpful tools to simplify everyday work and make you more productive. It is also compatible with other Samsung products, enhancing your experience. It is available in India and can now be purchased via the Samsung website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorized stores, and well-known online stores. This means everyone can now afford to own this powerful and intelligent laptop.

(With Inputs From Samsung)

