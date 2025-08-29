LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Business > AVAILABLE NOW: Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India, Here’s How Power Meets AI Innovation!

AVAILABLE NOW: Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India, Here’s How Power Meets AI Innovation!

Samsung launches the Galaxy Book5 in India, featuring AI-powered tools, a sleek design, long battery life, and Intel Core Ultra processors. It offers great performance and connectivity at an affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India (Pic: Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India (Pic: Samsung)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 29, 2025 16:25:10 IST

Just Got My Hands on the New Samsung Galaxy Book5 – Here’s What I Think

I was able to test the recently released Samsung Book5 and I have to tell you it is spectacular! Being a person who does his daily work with a laptop and creates content, I needed a strong, intelligent, and capable one; and this laptop satisfies all the requirements.

The anti-glare feature makes the full HD display of 15.6 inches very clear and easy on the eyes. The truly interesting features that I found are the AI capabilities such as AI Photo Remaster and Copilot with Hot Key, which are real and actually simplify and speed up tasks. It also enables me to multitask without feeling sluggish, and this is a great advantage.

Battery duration is good- I have had long working days without charging. And it is incredibly smooth and light, so it does not give any hassle when carrying it around.

I am enjoying it so far. You should definitely consider buying this laptop if you are thinking of updating your laptop.

Samsung’s Intelligent Features For Smarter Work And Play

At the heart of the Galaxy Book5 lies a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that enables several AI-driven tools, such as:

  • AI Photo Remaster for enhancing images with clarity and sharpness
  • AI Select for instant search and extraction of information
  • Copilot with Hot Key for on-demand assistance
  • Circle to Search and Transcript Assist for quick searches and transcript generation

These tools are designed to work seamlessly with Galaxy AI and Microsoft’s Copilot+ experience, empowering users to work smarter on everyday tasks.

Sleek Design Of Samsung’s New Launch With Long Battery Life

The Galaxy Book5 features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, delivering improved portability. It also boasts a 61.2Wh battery capable of around 19 hours of video playback, making it ideal for long work or study sessions without constant charging.

  • Packed with Reliable Performance: Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 processors, this laptop achieves over 38% graphics performance improvement compared to the Galaxy Book4, thanks to the robust integrated NPU offering 12 TOPS of AI computing power. Multiple ports ensure flexible connectivity for various peripherals.
  • Seamless Galaxy Connectivity: The device integrates effortlessly into Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, supporting features like Multi-Control, Second Screen, and Quick Share, enabling users to manage their laptops, phones, and tablets in harmony.

Price, Availability And Offers For Samsung

  • Available Color: Grey
  • Starting Price: ₹77,990 in India
  • Variants: Comes in four configurations with Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors
  • Bank Offer: Cashback of up to ₹10,000
  • EMI Option: 24-month no-cost EMI available
  • Availability: Can be purchased via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorized retail outlets, and online portals

Why This Launch Matters

This introduction gives smart AI functions to a broader audience at a cost that is accessible to many. No matter who you are, a student, professional, or creator, the Galaxy Book5 provides you with helpful tools to simplify everyday work and make you more productive.

It is also compatible with other Samsung products, enhancing your experience. It is available in India and can now be purchased via the Samsung website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorized stores, and well-known online stores. This means everyone can now afford to own this powerful and intelligent laptop.

(With Inputs From Samsung)

Also Read: Samsung Begins Laptop Manufacturing In India At This Factory, Here’s What We Know

Tags: business newssamsung

RELATED News

IPO Giants Incoming: Jio And Tata Set To Rock Indian Markets!
ONGC Expands Global Footprint With 32 Projects Across 15 Countries, Joins India’s Samudra Manthan Mission To Triple Output By 2047
Maruti Escudo Teaser Drops – A Stylish Beast Bringing Premium Punch to the ARENA Line-Up!
Indian Growth: RBI And Bank Of Baroda Project 6.5% Growth Amid Trade Concerns
India, UAE Strengthen Trade Ties; Focus On Infrastructure, Energy And Tech Under CEPA

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
AVAILABLE NOW: Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India, Here’s How Power Meets AI Innovation!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AVAILABLE NOW: Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India, Here’s How Power Meets AI Innovation!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AVAILABLE NOW: Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India, Here’s How Power Meets AI Innovation!
AVAILABLE NOW: Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India, Here’s How Power Meets AI Innovation!
AVAILABLE NOW: Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India, Here’s How Power Meets AI Innovation!
AVAILABLE NOW: Samsung Galaxy Book5 With Intel Core Ultra Processors In India, Here’s How Power Meets AI Innovation!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?