Home > Business > Bank of America profit rises on investment banking strength

Bank of America profit rises on investment banking strength

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 15, 2025 16:21:29 IST

(Reuters) -Bank of America said its profit rose in the third quarter, as its investment bankers earned big from advising on mega deals. The bank and its biggest rivals benefited from renewed confidence among corporations to carry out large mergers and acquisitions. Globally, megadeals reached $1.26 trillion during the reported quarter, a 40% jump from the same period last year, marking the second-highest third-quarter total on record, according to Dealogic data. Global dealmaking overall topped $3 trillion in the first nine months of 2025, reaching the highest level since the pandemic peak in 2021, according to Mergermarket data. Investment banking fees at BofA rose 43% to $2 billion from a year earlier, compared with executives' earlier forecast for a 10% to 15% increase. The second-largest U.S. bank on Wednesday reported a net income of $8.5 billion, or $1.06 per share, in the three months ended September 30. That compares with $6.9 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru, editing by Lananh Nguyen and Shinjini Ganguli)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 4:21 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
