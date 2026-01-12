BCCL IPO Buzz: Investors Eye ₹33.6 Share Price Ahead Of January 16 Listing

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Day 2 Update

The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal is really interesting for the investors! After a fantastic first day when the bids came in heavily and the issue was oversubscribed 8.09 times in just a few minutes, now the action is still on January 12. The IPO, which opened on January 10 and will close on January 13, has already secured ₹273.1 crore from the anchor investors before it even opened to the public.

With a share price range of ₹21–23, this offer is exclusively an Offer for Sale (OFS) by Coal India, meaning the company will not earn a single rupee. For the traders, it is all about when to place their bid, the early bidders are clearly profiting from the hype!