BCCL IPO Buzz: Investors Eye ₹33.6 Share Price Ahead Of January 16 Listing

BCCL IPO Buzz: Investors Eye ₹33.6 Share Price Ahead Of January 16 Listing

BCCL IPO: Bharat Coking Coal IPO sees massive demand, oversubscribed 8.09x on Day 1. Grey market premium signals 46% listing gains. Investors eye ₹33.6/share debut on January 16 amid strong market hype.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 12, 2026 10:25:04 IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Day 2 Update

The IPO of Bharat Coking Coal is really interesting for the investors! After a fantastic first day when the bids came in heavily and the issue was oversubscribed 8.09 times in just a few minutes, now the action is still on January 12. The IPO, which opened on January 10 and will close on January 13, has already secured ₹273.1 crore from the anchor investors before it even opened to the public.

With a share price range of ₹21–23, this offer is exclusively an Offer for Sale (OFS) by Coal India, meaning the company will not earn a single rupee. For the traders, it is all about when to place their bid, the early bidders are clearly profiting from the hype!

BCCL IPO Subscription Snapshot And Other Key Details

Segment Subscription Details
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 30% subscribed
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 16.39 times subscribed
Retail Investors 9.26 times subscribed
Employee Portion 83% subscribed
Shareholder Segment 10.86 times subscribed
Overall IPO Subscription 8.09 times
IPO Price Band ₹21–23 per share
IPO Type Offer for Sale (OFS) by Coal India
Anchor Investment ₹273.1 crore raised
IPO Dates Opened: Jan 10, Closes: Jan 13

BCCL IPO Sparks Excitement: Grey Market Premium Signals 46% Listing Gains

The BCCL maiden public offering is creating a lot of excitement and is the talk of the town even before it gets listed! An impressive grey market premium (GMP) of ₹10.6 is the main attraction, and investors are setting their sights on a possible listing price of ₹33.6 per share, an enormous 46% above the highest allowed price of ₹23. The buzz created from the beginning is attracting both attention and money. January 16 is the date of the debut on BSE and NSE for BCCL shares, and now everyone is waiting for it. For traders, it is an exhilarating competition between hype and strategy, will you be an early bird or a patient watcher? No matter what, the coal miner is pulling the market spotlight toward it!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Wall Street Cheers, Q3 Earnings Begin,

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 10:25 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

