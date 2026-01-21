LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos Board of Peace breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor BCB donald trump Astronaut Sunita Williams davos
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI

Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI

The Union Cabinet approved a ₹5,000 crore equity infusion into SIDBI to boost MSME credit, expand beneficiaries, support startups, and create over one crore jobs across India.

Big Boost for Small Businesses (Pic: ANI)
Big Boost for Small Businesses (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 21, 2026 14:55:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI

Cabinet Clears ₹5,000 Crore Boost for SIDBI to Power MSMEs and Job Creation

You Might Be Interested In

Equity infusion to strengthen credit flow, support startups, and fuel employment growth

In a major push for India’s small business ecosystem, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved an equity infusion of ₹5,000 crore into the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The move is aimed at strengthening the bank’s financial position and sharply increasing the flow of affordable credit to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

You Might Be Interested In

Phased Capital Infusion to Strengthen SIDBI

The capital support will be infused by the Department of Financial Services in a phased manner. SIDBI will receive ₹3,000 crore in the financial year 2025–26, followed by ₹1,000 crore each in the subsequent two years. This staggered approach is designed to ensure long-term financial stability while allowing the development bank to scale up lending operations efficiently.

More Credit, More MSMEs Covered

According to the Union Finance Ministry, the infusion will enable SIDBI to raise additional funds at competitive rates, directly improving credit availability for MSMEs. “Flow of credit to MSMEs will increase as SIDBI will be able to generate additional resources at competitive rates,” the ministry said.

The government expects the number of MSMEs supported by SIDBI to rise from 76.26 lakh to around 102 lakh by the end of FY2028. This translates into nearly 25.74 lakh new MSME beneficiaries gaining access to formal finance over the next few years.

Big Push for Jobs and Economic Growth

Beyond business expansion, the move is expected to deliver a significant employment boost. Based on current trends in MSME-driven job creation, the government estimates that the enhanced credit flow could help generate about 1.12 crore new jobs. As MSMEs remain the backbone of India’s employment landscape, this support could have far-reaching social and economic benefits.

Preparing SIDBI for the Future

The equity infusion also positions SIDBI to meet future challenges. As the bank expands into digital, collateral-free lending products and venture debt for startups, maintaining a strong capital base is critical. The government noted that the phased equity support would help SIDBI maintain a Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) above 10.50% even under high-stress scenarios.

A Vote of Confidence in Small Businesses

Overall, the Cabinet’s decision sends a strong positive signal to India’s MSME sector. By reinforcing SIDBI’s balance sheet, the government is not just providing financial support to a bank, but investing in entrepreneurs, job creators, and the long-term growth engine of the Indian economy.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 2:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: job creation MSMEsModi Cabinet economyMSME credit boostMSME loans IndiaSIDBI capital supportSIDBI equity infusionsmall businesses IndiaUnion Cabinet decision

RELATED News

What Is Joint Taxation? How Couples Can File Together And Cut Their Taxes; ICAI Proposes Optional System Ahead Of Budget 2026

ATLAS ISDI Appoints PepsiCo Design Leader Tanu Sinha to Advisory Board

Stock Market Today, Intraday Updates: Sensex And Nifty Bounce Back Amid Global Jitters; Market Shows Relief

Can First-Time Buyers Finally Catch A Break? Trump Bans Wall Street From Buying Single-Family Homes

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

LATEST NEWS

After Sharp Objections, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Accepts Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’ Invitation For Post-War Gaza Governance: What’s Next?

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Likely To Play All Their Matches In India

Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree Creates History: Becomes Netflix’s No.1 Global Non-English Show, Beats Sacred Games and Heeramandi

Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI

Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue After Argument Over Egg Curry and Instagram Reels

Gates Foundation Shutdown: Bill Gates To Cut 500 Jobs As He Moves To Give Away $200 Billion Fortune

‘Daldal’ Trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar Hunts Down A Ruthless Serial Killer In Gritty Crime Thriller | WATCH

Jana Nayagan CBFC Row: Why Was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Mentioned During Court Hearing? Lawyer Argues, ‘It’s Not A Practice To Wait For A Certificate’

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut Soon With 50MP Sony LYTIA Sensor, 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Price And India Launch Date

What Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Say About Sanatan Dharma That Triggered a Major Controversy? The Political Storm in Spotlight at Madras High Court

Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI
Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI
Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI
Big Boost for Small Businesses: Govt Approves ₹5,000 Crore Equity Infusion into SIDBI

QUICK LINKS