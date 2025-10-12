LIVE TV
Home > Business > Canara Robeco IPO Day 2: Should You Dive In Or Stay Out? Check Details Before Applying!

Canara Robeco IPO is open for public subscription from October 9, 2025 till October 13, 2025. The company is offering an OFS of nearly 5 crore equity shares with a price band of Rs.253- Rs.266 per share. Check Details Before Investing?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 12, 2025 20:04:34 IST

Canara Robeco IPO Day 2: Should You Dive In Or Stay Out? Check Details Before Applying!

Canara Robeco IPO is open for public subscription from October 9, 2025 till October 13, 2025. The company is offering an OFS of nearly 5 crore equity shares with a price band of Rs.253- Rs.266 per share, attracting attention from institutional and retail investors altogether.

Canara Robeco IPO: Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens: October 9, 2025
•    IPO Closes: October 13, 2025
•    Type of Issue: 100% Book Building (Offer for Sale)
•    Size of Issue: Approximately 4.99 crore equity shares
•    Price Band of IPO: Rs.253 – Rs.266 per equity share
•    Total size of the Lot: 56 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,896 (at upper band)
•    Max. Retail Investment: Rs.2,00,000
•    Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE and BSE
•    Registrar of the IPO: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

•    Book Running Lead Managers of the IPO: SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, JM Financial
•    Sponsor Banks of the Issue: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Canara Robeco IPO: Subscription Details

As of Day 2, the IPO has been subscribed 0.48 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 0.48x
• Retail Individual Investors: 0.74x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.00x
• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.53x

Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO is a totally OFS, that is, offer-for-sale (OFS) structure specifies that the existing shareholders will be liquidating their stakes, with no fresh capital raised by the company. The investors participants will closely be monitored the IPO for its potential impact on sector dynamics.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 8:04 PM IST
Canara Robeco IPO Day 2: Should You Dive In Or Stay Out? Check Details Before Applying!

QUICK LINKS