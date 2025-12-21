Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored

Delaware Supreme Court Reinstates Historic Pay Deal

The ruling restores Musk’s controversial 2018 Tesla pay package, which was once valued at $56 billion. The compensation plan had been struck down by a lower court in 2024, which described the deal as “unfathomable.” However, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the earlier decision rescinding the pay package was improper and inequitable to Musk, effectively overturning the lower court’s judgment.

This decision marks a significant reversal in one of the most closely watched corporate governance cases in recent years.

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Reaches new unimaginable heights

Just a few days back, Elon Musk not only surpassed yet another barrier but also made history by becoming the first person ever to have a net worth exceeding $600 billion.

What caused this tremendous escalation? The main reason was the increasing hype surrounding SpaceX, where rumors of a possible public offering fueled investor excitement and, along with it, Musk’s fortune.

And then came the real boost. The re-granting of Tesla stock options did not just increase his wealth by a few million but placed him in an entirely new dimension. The consequence? A fortune so vast that it is hardly possible to talk about “rich” anymore. It seems the question now is not how high Musk’s wealth can go, but whether the scoreboard can keep pace with it.

Shareholder Support And Vision For Tesla

In November, Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Elon Musk.

This marks the largest corporate compensation package in history .

Investors supported Musk’s long-term vision of transforming Tesla from an electric vehicle maker to a global AI and robotics leader .

The approval reinforced confidence in Musk’s leadership despite ongoing scrutiny.

Musk Widens Lead Over Global Billionaires

With his wealth now standing at $749 billion, Musk’s fortune exceeds that of Google co-founder Larry Page, the world’s second-richest person, by nearly $500 billion, according to Forbes. The gap underscores Musk’s extraordinary financial ascent, driven by Tesla, SpaceX, and his broader portfolio of technology ventures.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

