LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Delaware case conflict resolution Air India FogCare NS-37 mission Cricket axar-patel Anjum Saeed bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored

Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored

Elon Musk’s net worth surged to $749 billion after Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Tesla stock options worth $139 billion; SpaceX optimism and shareholder support further boosted his unprecedented wealth.

Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749Billion
Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749Billion

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: December 21, 2025 03:55:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored
Elon Musk’s fortune jumps to $749 billion as court reinstates Tesla pay package.

If you blink, you might miss yet another Elon Musk milestone. With the help of a blockbuster legal win, Musk’s wealth has soared, securing his position as the richest person in the world. Reportedly, according to Forbes’ Billionaires Index, his net worth climbed to a staggering $749 billion late Friday after the Delaware Supreme Court rolled back the clock on his Tesla pay package.

You Might Be Interested In

What actually took place? The court reinstated Tesla stock options valued at $139 billion that had been taken away last year, instantly supercharging Musk’s wealth. To put it simply, that’s not just a promotion, it’s a figure that makes global markets pause and calculators go into overdrive.

Whether you admire him or question him, one thing is certain: when Musk wins, he wins big. Once again, the billionaire scoreboard has been completely rewritten.

You Might Be Interested In

Delaware Supreme Court Reinstates Historic Pay Deal

The ruling restores Musk’s controversial 2018 Tesla pay package, which was once valued at $56 billion. The compensation plan had been struck down by a lower court in 2024, which described the deal as “unfathomable.” However, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the earlier decision rescinding the pay package was improper and inequitable to Musk, effectively overturning the lower court’s judgment.

This decision marks a significant reversal in one of the most closely watched corporate governance cases in recent years.

Elon Musk’s  Net Worth Reaches new unimaginable heights

Just a few days back, Elon Musk not only surpassed yet another barrier but also made history by becoming the first person ever to have a net worth exceeding $600 billion.

What caused this tremendous escalation? The main reason was the increasing hype surrounding SpaceX, where rumors of a possible public offering fueled investor excitement and, along with it, Musk’s fortune.

And then came the real boost. The re-granting of Tesla stock options did not just increase his wealth by a few million but placed him in an entirely new dimension. The consequence? A fortune so vast that it is hardly possible to talk about “rich” anymore. It seems the question now is not how high Musk’s wealth can go, but whether the scoreboard can keep pace with it.

Shareholder Support And Vision For Tesla

  • In November, Tesla shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay plan for Elon Musk.

  • This marks the largest corporate compensation package in history.

  • Investors supported Musk’s long-term vision of transforming Tesla from an electric vehicle maker to a global AI and robotics leader.

  • The approval reinforced confidence in Musk’s leadership despite ongoing scrutiny.

Musk Widens Lead Over Global Billionaires

With his wealth now standing at $749 billion, Musk’s fortune exceeds that of Google co-founder Larry Page, the world’s second-richest person, by nearly $500 billion, according to Forbes. The gap underscores Musk’s extraordinary financial ascent, driven by Tesla, SpaceX, and his broader portfolio of technology ventures.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Elon Musk Creates History: Becomes First Person Ever With $600 Billion Net Worth, Inches Closer To Trillionaire Status

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 3:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Delaware caseDelaware Supreme Courtelon muskElon musk net wothhome-hero-pos-2net worthrichest person

RELATED News

How Gujarat Kidney IPO Is Set To Transform Healthcare Investments In India: Key Dates, Offer Details, And Investor Insights

How Much Credit Score Is Required For Credit Card Approval- 7 Tips To Improve Your Score In 2026

‘Clean Air Is a Right, Not a Luxury’: ZONAIR3D Unveils India Expansion Plans

Homebuyers Turn to Dwarka Sector 15 and Dwarka Mor for Value-Driven 2BHK and 3BHK Flats in West Delhi

New Insurance Rules: What Changes For Customers, Policy Holders Under Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill 2025 | Explained

LATEST NEWS

Venezuela Oil Crisis Deepens As US Seizes Another Tanker, Enforces Complete Blockade Amid Military Build-Up, Pressure On Maduro

Trilateral Talks In The Spotlight: US Proposes Ukraine-Russia Peace With Europe In The Mix, Zelensky Sets Key Conditions

From Saiyaara To Action Hero: Ahaan Panday’s Thrilling Comeback Backed By YRF And Ali Abbas Zafar , Coming Soon

Delhi AQI Alert: Toxic Fog Hits, Air Quality Crosses 400, Flights Cancelled, Residents Urged to Stay Safe

Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

NS-37 Mission: How This Launch Breaks New Ground For People With Disabilities In Space Exploration

In A ‘Historic’ Move, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User Michaela Benthaus On Tourist Flight To Space

PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule

What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?

30 Lakh For A Photo With Messi: Kolkata Police Raid Organiser Satadru Dutta’s House Over Rs 100-Crore Irregularities

Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored
Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored
Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored
Elon Musk Rewrites Billionaire History: Net Worth Soars To $749 Billion After Tesla Pay Package Restored

QUICK LINKS