EPFO 3.0 Unveiled: Faster PF Withdrawals Via ATM And UPI, Quick Access To All Services- Check Key Features And Steps

EPFO 3.0 To Be Valid in 2025

EPFO is also preparing to roll out its new digital platform- EPFO 3.0, sometime soon in 2025. This matters to you if you are one of the more than 8 crore EPFO members. The goal is to make your PF process faster, easier, and more clear.

This new system is supposed to provide quicker services, easier access to information, and more user-friendly features. This has been on the wishlist for a lot of people who want to access their EPFO accounts.

Big IT companies like Infosys, Wipro, and TCS are some of the companies that have been chosen to build and manage this better system.

EPFO 3.0 was first planned to launch in June 2025, but it has been delayed because of technical testing. However, officials say the wait will be worth it.

This online platform will be a complete solution to any delay or confusion you may have faced while checking your PF balance or making a claim. So, get ready , your PF work is going to get a lot easier!

Key Features of EPFO 3.0: Made Easy to Understand

EPFO 3.0 is coming soon, and it will make handling your PF much easier. You will be able to take out money from ATMs, use UPI, and fix details online without visiting the office. This new system will save time and make the whole process simple and less stressful.

Withdraw PF Money from ATMs You will soon be able to take out your PF money directly from ATMs. Just make sure your UAN is active and your Aadhaar is linked to your bank. This will help you get money quickly during emergencies.

PF Withdrawals Using UPI Like using Google Pay or PhonePe? EPFO 3.0 will let you withdraw PF money using UPI apps. It’s fast, simple, and great for urgent money needs.

Online Claims & Easy Updates No more running to EPFO offices for small changes or claim issues. You can update info and check your claim status online with just an OTP. Saves time and is super easy.

Faster Support for Families After Death If a PF member passes away, the claim process will now be quicker. No need for guardianship certificates for minor children. Families can get money faster when they need it most.

Easy to Use on Mobile EPFO 3.0 will be mobile-friendly, so you can check your PF account anytime, anywhere. You’ll be able to track your money, file claims, and fix details easily. It’s a big step to make everything smooth and clear for you.



What Else Is Important For EPFO 3.0?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has also made it compulsory to produce Universal Account Numbers (UAN) exclusively over Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) via the UMANG app. This is applicable from August 1, 2025. The intension of this move aims to restructure the UAN generation process and ensure foolproof identity validation directly through Aadhaar-linked credentials.

How To Withdraw PF Online In 2025 – Step-by-Step Guide

Log in to the EPFO Portal Go to the EPFO Member Portal and sign in using your UAN and password.

Start Your Claim Click on “Online Services” and select “Claim (Form 31, 19, 10C/10D)”.

Choose Withdrawal Type Pick the reason: Partial withdrawal (medical, home, marriage, etc.) or Full settlement.

Enter Bank Details Fill in the required info. Make sure your bank account and Aadhaar are correctly linked.

Self-Declaration & OTP Verification Accept the declaration, enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile, and submit.



Bonus Tip: Claims under ₹1 lakh may get auto-approved, and most requests are settled in 3–7 working days.

