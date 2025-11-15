LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order Cricket news bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 15, 2025 18:41:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 15: As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), a special exhibition titled “From Port to Pride” was inaugurated by Dr A. V. Ramanna, Chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority, in the presence of Rev. Fr. Praveen Martis, SJ, Vice-Chancellor, St. Aloysius (Deemed to be) University, Mangalore.

The exhibition told the story of Mangalore through three defining elements: the courage of Rani Abbakka II, the evolution of the New Mangalore Port, and a hundred years of cashew exports that have shaped the region’s identity and economy. Conceptualised as a narrative of Mangalore’s growth and spirit, “From Port to Pride” reflected how history, trade, and community together defined the city’s journey from a coastal harbour to a global maritime hub.

A major attraction was the sand art installation by Mumbai-based artist Mr Rohit Patil, inspired by the design of the ₹50 commemorative coin released to mark 50 glorious years of NMPA.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr A. V. Ramanna, Chairman, NMPA, said:

“This exhibition beautifully captured the essence of Mangalore – its history, resilience, and progress. As we celebrated 50 years of the Port, we also celebrated the people and stories that made it possible from Rani Abbakka’s courage to the enterprise of our cashew workers. The journey from the first vessel in 1975 to today’s world-class port truly reflected Mangalore’s spirit of pride.”

Rev. Fr. Praveen Martis, SJ, Vice-Chancellor, St. Aloysius (Deemed to be) University, added:

“Mangalore’s story is one of inspiration where courage, commerce, and community come together. This exhibition was a wonderful initiative that not only honoured our past but also encouraged participation and creativity among people of all ages.”

Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

The exhibition was hosted at Sahodaya Hall, St. Aloysius (Deemed to be) University Campus, Mangalore, and remained open to visitors on November 14th and 15th, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

As part of the celebrations, visitors also participated in an interactive community painting activity on the theme of the Port, which was open to people of all age groups, inviting everyone to express their connection to Mangalore through art.

For more information, please visit their profile: www.instagram.com/newmngport

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 6:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Besame Bollywood Ignites a Bold, Glam Fusion You Can’t Ignore

BOP.in Celebrates 20 Years of Building Trust, Growth, and Dreams

The Next Economy Forum 2025 Concludes with Landmark Success at the House of Lords & Oxford University

Pedal Towards Progress: Prime Co-op Bank Launches Vadodara Cyclothon for a Fitter India

‘3 C’s & Company’ and ‘Elite Jewels’ Shine Bright with Grand Surat Launch; Bollywood Actress Ishita Raj Unveils the Collections

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026 SRH Retained Released Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad Retain Travis Head And Pat Cummins And This Star Player- Check List Here!

IPL 2026 Retention: Full List of CSK Retained and Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Sanju Samson Deal, Jadeja–Curran Exit, Captain Confirmed, Check Purse

Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

RCB IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Complete List Of Retained, Released Players, And Other Details

Full List of KKR Retained & Released Players Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer Released, Check Purse & More

‘3 C’s & Company’ and ‘Elite Jewels’ Shine Bright with Grand Surat Launch; Bollywood Actress Ishita Raj Unveils the Collections

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s Daughter, Quits Politics: Who Are Sanjay Yadav And Rameez She Named In Her Viral Post?

Neel Jogani Launches His Debut Book ‘AI for Everyone’ – A Friendly Guide Bringing Artificial Intelligence Into Daily Life

Adolf Hitler’s Penis Size Was Less Than 2 Inches, Had Just One Testicle, New DNA Analysis Reveals Shocking Details

Pavasiya family’s unique initiative brings joy to orphaned children on Children’s Day

Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations
Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations
Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations
Exhibition ‘From Port to Pride’ Held as Part of New Mangalore Port Authority’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations

QUICK LINKS