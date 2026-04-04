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Home > Business News > Fountainhead School starts a second branch closer to the city

Fountainhead School starts a second branch closer to the city

Fountainhead School starts a second branch closer to the city

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 4, 2026 13:19:18 IST

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Fountainhead School starts a second branch closer to the city

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 04: Fountainhead School marked a significant milestone with the Bhumi Pujan (foundation stone laying) ceremony of its new campus, Fountainhead School Malgama (FSM), held on March 26, 2026. The ceremony also included a traditional Shanti Yagna, invoking blessings for a harmonious and auspicious beginning. The new campus is located in Malgama village. This is close to the Bhesan Village and only 16 minutes from Magdalla junction. With this, Fountainhead, known for holistic education, outstanding results, and stellar university placements, will now have 2 (K-12) campuses in Surat.

Fountainhead School starts a second branch closer to the city

The foundation stone was laid by Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Harshbhai Sanghavi Ji, in the presence of other esteemed dignitaries, education leaders, and members of the Fountainhead community. Established in 2008, Fountainhead School has been a pioneer in bringing the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum to Surat. Over the years, it has remained committed to nurturing inquiry-driven, future-ready learners through progressive and student-centric education.

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The school is currently ranked 5th nationally among top international curriculum co-educational day schools in India by the Cfore School Rankings 2025 – an acknowledgment of its sustained excellence. With over 18 years of experience in implementing IB pedagogy, the institution continues to build on a strong foundation of innovation and holistic development. The upcoming Malgama campus, set to become operational from June 2027, aims to further elevate the learning experience. The school will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, thoughtfully designed 21st-century learning spaces, outstanding sports facilities and dedicated makerspaces.

The campus is envisioned as a dynamic environment where students can explore, experiment, and engage deeply with real-world challenges. The Bhumi Pujan marked the beginning of the next chapter carrying forward a vision that continues to strengthen Fountainhead’s presence across its campuses.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Fountainhead School starts a second branch closer to the city

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Fountainhead School starts a second branch closer to the city
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