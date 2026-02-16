LIVE TV
Home > Business > Fractal Analytics IPO Lists at 3% Discount Despite Strong QIB Demand; Shares Open Below ₹900 as GMP Signals Play Out

Fractal Analytics IPO listed at a 3% discount, despite healthy subscription led by QIBs. Weak grey market signals reflected cautious sentiment, raising questions about near-term momentum despite strong institutional backing.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 16, 2026 10:45:26 IST

Fractal Analytics IPO Listing: Fractal Analytics did not have a strong start on Monday, Shares Debut at 3% Discount

The much-anticipated IPO debuted on February 16 at a 3% discount, opening at ₹876 compared to its issue price of ₹900. The stock began trading at ₹876 on the NSE and ₹873 on the BSE, meaning IPO allottees faced a modest loss at the start of the day.

The grey market had already signaled a soft landing. Ahead of listing, the IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹-28, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. The stock’s debut closely matched those expectations.

Despite strong institutional demand and positive buzz around India’s AI-focused listing, the first trading session reminded investors that market excitement does not always guarantee gains.

The key question now is whether this dip is temporary or a sign of sustained near-term pressure. The real test begins once steady trading momentum builds.

Fractal Analytics IPO Subscription Highlights

  • The Fractal Analytics IPO saw healthy overall demand by the close of bidding.
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the response, subscribing 4.18 times their allotted quota.
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 1.06 times.
  • Retail investors subscribed 1.03 times.
  • On the third day of bidding, the overall subscription stood at 2.66 times, according to BSE data.
  • The IPO allotment was finalised on Thursday, February 12.

Fractal Analytics IPO: Price Band, Issue Size & Fund Utilisation

Category Details
IPO Price Band ₹857 to ₹900 per equity share
Face Value Re 1 per equity share
Lot Size 16 equity shares
Bid Multiples In multiples of 16 shares thereafter
Total Issue Size ₹2,834 crore
Fresh Issue ₹1,023.5 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹1,810.4 crore
Debt Repayment Part of proceeds to repay subsidiary borrowings
Capital Expenditure Purchase of laptops and office expansion
Growth Investments R&D, sales & marketing, and potential acquisitions

Fractal Analytics IPO: Lead Managers and Registrar at the Helm

The IPO process was led by Kotak Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, and Goldman Sachs, who acted as the book-running lead managers. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. handled the operational process as the registrar, ensuring smooth execution.

The presence of these prominent names raised high expectations, leaving investors eager to see whether the stock’s debut performance would live up to the hype.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Feb 16, 2026 10:45 AM IST
