Fractal Analytics IPO Lists at 3% Discount Despite Strong QIB Demand; Shares Open Below ₹900 as GMP Signals Play Out

The much-anticipated IPO debuted on February 16 at a 3% discount, opening at ₹876 compared to its issue price of ₹900. The stock began trading at ₹876 on the NSE and ₹873 on the BSE, meaning IPO allottees faced a modest loss at the start of the day.

The grey market had already signaled a soft landing. Ahead of listing, the IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹-28, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. The stock’s debut closely matched those expectations.

Despite strong institutional demand and positive buzz around India’s AI-focused listing, the first trading session reminded investors that market excitement does not always guarantee gains.

The key question now is whether this dip is temporary or a sign of sustained near-term pressure. The real test begins once steady trading momentum builds.

Fractal Analytics IPO Subscription Highlights

The Fractal Analytics IPO saw healthy overall demand by the close of bidding.

saw healthy overall demand by the close of bidding. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the response, subscribing 4.18 times their allotted quota.

their allotted quota. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 1.06 times .

. Retail investors subscribed 1.03 times .

. On the third day of bidding, the overall subscription stood at 2.66 times , according to BSE data.

, according to BSE data. The IPO allotment was finalised on Thursday, February 12.