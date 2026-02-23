LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain

Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain

Gaudium IVF IPO offers investors a chance to own shares in a reproductive healthcare leader. With a ₹165 crore offering, grey market buzz, and strong subscription, early investors eye 11% gains.

Gaudium IVF IPO
Gaudium IVF IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 23, 2026 13:02:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain

Gaudium IVF IPO: Grab a Slice of Reproductive Healthcare Growth Before 24 February

Gaudium IVF & Women Health Ltd started its first public share sale, which will continue until 24 February 2026. The IPO aims to raise ₹165 crore through an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹75 crore and fresh equity worth ₹90 crore. The share price range between ₹75 and ₹79 makes the stock available to both retail investors and institutional investors.

This IPO allows you to acquire shares in a company that develops reproductive healthcare solutions, which will list on both the BSE and NSE.

You Might Be Interested In

Do you want to know how the system functions or what value the subscription holds? Investors monitor three main factors, which include subscription trends, grey market activity, and allotment chances. Will early subscribers cash in on potential listing gains? The decision deadline approaches because the window closes on 24 February.

Gaudium IVF IPO Details: Subscription, Price Band, and Use of Proceeds

Parameter Details
IPO Company Gaudium IVF & Women Health Ltd
IPO Open Date 20 February 2026
IPO Close Date 24 February 2026
Total IPO Size ₹165 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹75 crore
Fresh Issue ₹90 crore
Price Band ₹75–₹79 per share
Listing BSE & NSE
Subscription Status (Day 2, 10:21 AM) Overall: 1.32x
Retail Portion 1.91x
NII Segment 1.71x
Net Proceeds Usage Funding capital expenditure for new IVF centres, repayment/pre-payment of loans, general corporate purposes

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP Buzz

The excitement is real! Gaudium IVF shares are already trading at an ₹8.50 premium in the grey market, which indicates a potential listing gain of 11%. The IPO provides investors with a profitable opportunity, as early birds could receive substantial returns.

Gaudium IVF IPO Net Proceeds

The fresh issue proceeds will be used for:

  1. Funding capital expenditure for new IVF centres.

  2. Repayment or pre-payment of certain outstanding loans.

  3. General corporate purposes.

(With Inputs)

Also read: Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO: Grab Your Share In India’s Renewable Power Opportunity Now – Size, Key Dates, Lot Size, and Anchor Investors Explained

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 11:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BSE IPOFresh issueGaudium IVF IPOGaudium IVF sharesgrey market premiumIPO subscription 2026IVF investmentNSE listingOffer for SaleReproductive healthcare IPO

RELATED News

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO: Grab Your Share In India’s Renewable Power Opportunity Now – Size, Key Dates, Lot Size, and Anchor Investors Explained

What Is Actually Happening At IDFC First Bank? ₹590 Crore Fraud Share Crash Of 20%, Impact On Haryana Government-Linked Accounts

Gold Rates Today, 23 February: MCX Gold Hits Record High Amid Global Uncertainty; Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Chennai, Kerala, Delhi And Global Trends In Pakistan, Dubai, Bangladesh

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Dalal Street Starts Strong, But Volatility Keeps Bulls In Check

LATEST NEWS

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

US To Stop Collecting Illegal Trump Tariffs After Big Supreme Court Ruling – Will Donald Trump Face $175 Billion Refund Fallout After Major Policy Blow?

Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain
Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain
Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain
Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain

QUICK LINKS