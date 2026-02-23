Gaudium IVF IPO Day 2: Invest in ₹165 Crore Offering of Reproductive Healthcare Company, Grey Market Signals 11% Listing Gain

Gaudium IVF IPO: Grab a Slice of Reproductive Healthcare Growth Before 24 February

Gaudium IVF & Women Health Ltd started its first public share sale, which will continue until 24 February 2026. The IPO aims to raise ₹165 crore through an Offer for Sale (OFS) of ₹75 crore and fresh equity worth ₹90 crore. The share price range between ₹75 and ₹79 makes the stock available to both retail investors and institutional investors.

This IPO allows you to acquire shares in a company that develops reproductive healthcare solutions, which will list on both the BSE and NSE.

Do you want to know how the system functions or what value the subscription holds? Investors monitor three main factors, which include subscription trends, grey market activity, and allotment chances. Will early subscribers cash in on potential listing gains? The decision deadline approaches because the window closes on 24 February.