Gautam Adani Meets Vietnam’s Communist Party Leader: What’s Next For India-Vietnam Economic Ties?

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, on Wednesday. He praised To Lam for his reforms and agenda to position Vietnam as a regional leader in sectors such as energy, logistics, ports, and aviation.

“It was a privilege to meet H.E. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His bold reforms and visionary agenda to position Vietnam as a regional leader in energy, logistics, ports, and aviation reflect exceptional strategic foresight. We look forward to contributing to this transformative journey and enabling deeper Vietnam-India economic partnerships,” Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

India-Vietnam Trade Surpasses $14 Billion in 2023

India and Vietnam are active trade partners and have a strategic economic association. India-Vietnam trade rose to USD 14.82 billion from April 2023 to March 2024.

India’s exports to Vietnam reached USD 5.47 billion; on the other hand, Vietnam’s exports to India amounted to USD 9.35 billion. The bilateral trade between the two countries, according to Vietnam’s data, stood at USD 14.36 billion for 2023. India’s exports to Vietnam were valued at USD 5.86 billion, and India’s imports were USD 8.5 billion.

India also has long-standing development cooperation with Vietnam, which has made positive contributions over several decades towards training, capacity building, socioeconomic development, and industrial growth.

The 13th Political Consultation and the 10th Strategic Dialogue between India and Vietnam were held on June 25 in the national capital. Both sides reviewed progress in the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the Political Consultation, guided by the ‘Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity, and People.’

