Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 25 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 25 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices in India extended their rally for the fourth consecutive day, rising further across major markets due to supportive global cues and the ongoing festival week. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, and 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 25, 2025 14:02:10 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on 25 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India extended their rally for the fourth consecutive day, rising further across major markets due to supportive global cues and the ongoing festival week. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 25, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 25, 2025, on Thursday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,925
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,765
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,444

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram) 

City  24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,986 ₹12,820 ₹10,695
Mumbai ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444
Delhi ₹13,940 ₹12,780 ₹10,459
Kolkata ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444
Bangalore ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444
Hyderabad ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444
Kerala ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444
Pune ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444
Vadodara ₹13,930 ₹12,770 ₹10,449
Ahmedabad ₹13,930 ₹12,770 ₹10,449

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City  10 Gm Silver Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000
Mumbai ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000
Delhi ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000
Kolkata ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000
Bangalore ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000
Hyderabad ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000
Kerala ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000
Pune ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000
Vadodara ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000
First published on: Dec 25, 2025 2:02 PM IST
Tags: Gold and Silver Price Today on 25 December 2025gold price in chennaigold price in hyderabadgold price in indiagold rate todaymcx gold price livemcx silver price livesilver ratesilver rate today

