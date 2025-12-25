Gold and Silver Price Today on 25 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India extended their rally for the fourth consecutive day, rising further across major markets due to supportive global cues and the ongoing festival week. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of the yellow metal. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 25, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 25, 2025, on Thursday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,925

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,765

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,444

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,986 ₹12,820 ₹10,695 Mumbai ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444 Delhi ₹13,940 ₹12,780 ₹10,459 Kolkata ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444 Bangalore ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444 Hyderabad ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444 Kerala ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444 Pune ₹13,925 ₹12,765 ₹10,444 Vadodara ₹13,930 ₹12,770 ₹10,449 Ahmedabad ₹13,930 ₹12,770 ₹10,449

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000 Mumbai ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000 Delhi ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000 Kolkata ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000 Bangalore ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000 Hyderabad ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000 Kerala ₹2,450 ₹24,500 ₹2,45,000 Pune ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000 Vadodara ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,340 ₹23,400 ₹2,34,000