Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on November 6: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 6: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed another decline today, following global market trends and a stronger US dollar. The sudden correction in gold rates has created a buzz among the investors that 24 karat gold could soon slip below the Rs 1.2 lakh mark. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 6, 2025 11:36:34 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 6: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed another decline today, following global market trends and a stronger US dollar. The sudden correction in gold rates has created a buzz among the investors that 24 karat gold could soon slip below the Rs 1.2 lakh mark. Meanwhile, silver prices are also showing downward movements, and as trading opens today, investors are closely monitoring gold prices on November 6, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 06, 2025, Thursday.

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,191
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,175
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,143

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Rate Today  22K Rate Today  18K Rate Today
Chennai  ₹12,273 ₹11,250 ₹9,390
Mumbai ₹12,206 ₹11,175 ₹9,143
Delhi  ₹12,206 ₹11,190 ₹9,157
Kolkata  ₹12,191 ₹11,175 ₹9,143
Bangalore  ₹12,191 ₹11,175 ₹9,143
Hyderabad ₹12,191 ₹11,175 ₹9,143
Kerala ₹12,191 ₹11,175 ₹9,143
Pune  ₹12,191 ₹11,175 ₹9,143
Vadodara ₹12,196 ₹11,180 ₹9,147
Ahmedabad ₹12,196 ₹11,180 ₹9,147

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gram Rate Today  100 Gram Rate Today  1 Kg Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹1,640 ₹16,400 ₹1,64,000
Mumbai ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500
Delhi  ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500
Kolkata  ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500
Bangalore  ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500
Hyderabad ₹1,640 ₹16,400 ₹1,64,000
Kerala ₹1,640 ₹16,400 ₹1,64,000
Pune  ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500
Vadodara ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500
Ahmedabad ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500
First published on: Nov 6, 2025 11:36 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 6: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS