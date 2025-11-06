Gold and Silver Price Today on November 6: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed another decline today, following global market trends and a stronger US dollar. The sudden correction in gold rates has created a buzz among the investors that 24 karat gold could soon slip below the Rs 1.2 lakh mark. Meanwhile, silver prices are also showing downward movements, and as trading opens today, investors are closely monitoring gold prices on November 6, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 06, 2025, Thursday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,191
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,175
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,143
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Rate Today
|22K Rate Today
|18K Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹12,273
|₹11,250
|₹9,390
|Mumbai
|₹12,206
|₹11,175
|₹9,143
|Delhi
|₹12,206
|₹11,190
|₹9,157
|Kolkata
|₹12,191
|₹11,175
|₹9,143
|Bangalore
|₹12,191
|₹11,175
|₹9,143
|Hyderabad
|₹12,191
|₹11,175
|₹9,143
|Kerala
|₹12,191
|₹11,175
|₹9,143
|Pune
|₹12,191
|₹11,175
|₹9,143
|Vadodara
|₹12,196
|₹11,180
|₹9,147
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,196
|₹11,180
|₹9,147
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram Rate Today
|100 Gram Rate Today
|1 Kg Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,640
|₹16,400
|₹1,64,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,515
|₹15,150
|₹1,51,500
|Delhi
|₹1,515
|₹15,150
|₹1,51,500
|Kolkata
|₹1,515
|₹15,150
|₹1,51,500
|Bangalore
|₹1,515
|₹15,150
|₹1,51,500
|Hyderabad
|₹1,640
|₹16,400
|₹1,64,000
|Kerala
|₹1,640
|₹16,400
|₹1,64,000
|Pune
|₹1,515
|₹15,150
|₹1,51,500
|Vadodara
|₹1,515
|₹15,150
|₹1,51,500
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,515
|₹15,150
|₹1,51,500
