Gold and Silver Price Today on November 6: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India witnessed another decline today, following global market trends and a stronger US dollar. The sudden correction in gold rates has created a buzz among the investors that 24 karat gold could soon slip below the Rs 1.2 lakh mark. Meanwhile, silver prices are also showing downward movements, and as trading opens today, investors are closely monitoring gold prices on November 6, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 06, 2025, Thursday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,191

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,175

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,143

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Rate Today 22K Rate Today 18K Rate Today Chennai ₹12,273 ₹11,250 ₹9,390 Mumbai ₹12,206 ₹11,175 ₹9,143 Delhi ₹12,206 ₹11,190 ₹9,157 Kolkata ₹12,191 ₹11,175 ₹9,143 Bangalore ₹12,191 ₹11,175 ₹9,143 Hyderabad ₹12,191 ₹11,175 ₹9,143 Kerala ₹12,191 ₹11,175 ₹9,143 Pune ₹12,191 ₹11,175 ₹9,143 Vadodara ₹12,196 ₹11,180 ₹9,147 Ahmedabad ₹12,196 ₹11,180 ₹9,147

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram Rate Today 100 Gram Rate Today 1 Kg Rate Today Chennai ₹1,640 ₹16,400 ₹1,64,000 Mumbai ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500 Delhi ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500 Kolkata ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500 Bangalore ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500 Hyderabad ₹1,640 ₹16,400 ₹1,64,000 Kerala ₹1,640 ₹16,400 ₹1,64,000 Pune ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500 Vadodara ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500 Ahmedabad ₹1,515 ₹15,150 ₹1,51,500