Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices on MCX: As of February 20, 2026, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are trading at approximately ₹1,55,336 per 10 grams for the April 2026 contract. The contract has recorded an intraday gain of around 0.33%, or ₹517. Prices have shown a notable recovery during the session, rebounding from recent lows near ₹1,54,000.
Silver Futures on MCX: Silver futures prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reached ₹2,43,703 per kilogram as of February 20, 2026. The market showed an upward trend, resulting in a gain of ₹2,310, representing a 0.96% increase from the previous closing price.
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|18K Gold (per 10g)
|22K Gold (per 10g)
|24K Gold (per 10g)
|Chennai
|₹1,18,050
|₹1,44,200
|₹1,57,310
|Delhi
|₹1,17,310
|₹1,43,300
|₹1,56,320
|Mumbai
|₹1,17,190
|₹1,43,150
|₹1,56,170
|Kolkata
|₹1,17,190
|₹1,43,150
|₹1,56,170
|Bangalore
|₹1,17,190
|₹1,43,150
|₹1,56,170
|Hyderabad
|₹1,17,190
|₹1,43,150
|₹1,56,170
|Kerala
|₹1,17,190
|₹1,43,150
|₹1,56,170
|Pune
|₹1,17,190
|₹1,43,150
|₹1,56,170
Silver Price In Major Cities
|City
|Silver Price (per kg)
|Mumbai
|₹2,70,000
|Delhi
|₹2,70,100
|Kolkata
|₹2,70,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,70,000
|Pune
|₹2,70,000
|Chennai
|₹2,70,100
|Hyderabad
|₹2,70,000
|Kerala
|₹2,70,000
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
Gold Prices in International Markets
|Country / City
|18K Gold
|22K Gold
|24K Gold
|Dubai, UAE
|AED 4,580
|AED 5,573
|AED 6,018
|United States
|USD 1,276
|USD 1,560
|USD 1,645
|Canada
|CAD 1,743
|CAD 2,130
|CAD 2,250
|Ireland
|EUR 1,031
|EUR 1,260
|EUR 1,374
|Pakistan
|PKR 3,30,994
|PKR 4,04,548
|PKR 4,41,325
|Bangladesh
|BDT 1,46,030
|BDT 1,78,481
|BDT 1,94,698
(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)
Also Read: GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.