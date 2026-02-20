LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Gold and silver prices rebound on MCX with gold at ₹1,55,336/10g and silver at ₹2,43,703/kg. Rates across Indian cities and international markets show moderate gains, reflecting bullish momentum.

Gold, Silver Prices in India
Gold, Silver Prices in India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 20, 2026 11:07:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?

Gold and silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) showed a recovery on February 20, 2026, with gold trading at ₹1,55,336 per 10 grams and silver at ₹2,43,703 per kilogram. Prices rebounded from recent lows amid market optimism, reflecting renewed investor interest and bullish momentum across major Indian cities.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices on MCX: As of February 20, 2026, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are trading at approximately ₹1,55,336 per 10 grams for the April 2026 contract. The contract has recorded an intraday gain of around 0.33%, or ₹517. Prices have shown a notable recovery during the session, rebounding from recent lows near ₹1,54,000.

You Might Be Interested In

Silver Futures on MCX: Silver futures prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reached ₹2,43,703 per kilogram as of February 20, 2026. The market showed an upward trend, resulting in a gain of ₹2,310, representing a 0.96% increase from the previous closing price.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 18K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g)
Chennai ₹1,18,050 ₹1,44,200 ₹1,57,310
Delhi ₹1,17,310 ₹1,43,300 ₹1,56,320
Mumbai ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170
Kolkata ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170
Bangalore ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170
Hyderabad ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170
Kerala ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170
Pune ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City Silver Price (per kg)
Mumbai ₹2,70,000
Delhi ₹2,70,100
Kolkata ₹2,70,000
Bangalore ₹2,70,000
Pune ₹2,70,000
Chennai ₹2,70,100
Hyderabad ₹2,70,000
Kerala ₹2,70,000

Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country / City 18K Gold 22K Gold 24K Gold
Dubai, UAE AED 4,580 AED 5,573 AED 6,018
United States USD 1,276 USD 1,560 USD 1,645
Canada CAD 1,743 CAD 2,130 CAD 2,250
Ireland EUR 1,031 EUR 1,260 EUR 1,374
Pakistan PKR 3,30,994 PKR 4,04,548 PKR 4,41,325
Bangladesh BDT 1,46,030 BDT 1,78,481 BDT 1,94,698

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

Also Read: GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 11:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 18K gold India22K gold India24K gold Indiaglobal gold ratesgold India US tradegold price todaymcx goldmcx silverSilver rates India

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts Cautious As Volatility Looms; Sensex, Nifty Struggle for Direction After Early Dip, Mild Recovery, Uncertain Trend Ahead

Stocks to Watch Today: RailTel, Zydus Life, Waaree Energies, CIE Automotive, Novartis India, Federal Bank, ICICI Pru Life, Texmaco, Pace Digitek, GHV Infra In Focus On February 20

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Nifty Wobbles, Oil Soars, And US‑Iran Rollercoaster As Geopolitical Tension Unfolds

Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

From Secunderabad to Silicon Valley – The Man Building AI with Love

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Built in India, Deployed Globally: Turgo.ai Launches with USD 1M Pre-Seed from Top Executives to Create a New Category of Autonomous Marketing

What Is Pax Silica? India Joins US-Led AI, Critical Minerals & Supply Chain Alliance – How The Initiative Counters China’s Dominance

India Offers AI-Based Disaster Management Solutions to the World

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

Chalo Pattaya: A New Chapter in Experiential Travel and Cultural Connection

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

Kennedy Movie Review: Sunny Leone And Rahul Bhat Deliver Powerful Performances In Anurag Kashyap’s Dark Crime Drama

Who Is Sanjeev? SUV Driver Smashes E-Rickshaw In Janakpuri, Kills 6-Year-Old Preshelle Prince, Grandma Says ‘Kid Was Bleeding On Road, No One Came To Help’

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets
Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

QUICK LINKS