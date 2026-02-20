Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?

Gold and silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) showed a recovery on February 20, 2026, with gold trading at ₹1,55,336 per 10 grams and silver at ₹2,43,703 per kilogram. Prices rebounded from recent lows amid market optimism, reflecting renewed investor interest and bullish momentum across major Indian cities.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices on MCX: As of February 20, 2026, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are trading at approximately ₹1,55,336 per 10 grams for the April 2026 contract. The contract has recorded an intraday gain of around 0.33%, or ₹517. Prices have shown a notable recovery during the session, rebounding from recent lows near ₹1,54,000.

Silver Futures on MCX: Silver futures prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reached ₹2,43,703 per kilogram as of February 20, 2026. The market showed an upward trend, resulting in a gain of ₹2,310, representing a 0.96% increase from the previous closing price.

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 18K Gold (per 10g) 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Chennai ₹1,18,050 ₹1,44,200 ₹1,57,310 Delhi ₹1,17,310 ₹1,43,300 ₹1,56,320 Mumbai ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170 Kolkata ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170 Bangalore ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170 Hyderabad ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170 Kerala ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170 Pune ₹1,17,190 ₹1,43,150 ₹1,56,170

Silver Price In Major Cities

City Silver Price (per kg) Mumbai ₹2,70,000 Delhi ₹2,70,100 Kolkata ₹2,70,000 Bangalore ₹2,70,000 Pune ₹2,70,000 Chennai ₹2,70,100 Hyderabad ₹2,70,000 Kerala ₹2,70,000

Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country / City 18K Gold 22K Gold 24K Gold Dubai, UAE AED 4,580 AED 5,573 AED 6,018 United States USD 1,276 USD 1,560 USD 1,645 Canada CAD 1,743 CAD 2,130 CAD 2,250 Ireland EUR 1,031 EUR 1,260 EUR 1,374 Pakistan PKR 3,30,994 PKR 4,04,548 PKR 4,41,325 Bangladesh BDT 1,46,030 BDT 1,78,481 BDT 1,94,698

