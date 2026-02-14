LIVE TV
Home > Business > Henley Passport Index 2026: India Jumps to 75th Rank — Check Top 10 Powerful Passports and Why India Lost These Two Countires

Henley Passport Index India Ranking: India’s passport has improved its global standing, moving up to the 65th spot in the latest Henley Passport Index for February 2026. At the beginning of the year, it was ranked 80th. The Henley Passport Index regularly assesses passports worldwide based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Henley Passport Index 2026: India Jumps to 75th Rank. Photo: Canva
Henley Passport Index 2026: India Jumps to 75th Rank. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 14, 2026 11:43:42 IST

Henley Passport Index India Ranking: India’s passport has improved its global standing, moving up to the 65th spot in the latest Henley Passport Index for February 2026. At the beginning of the year, it was ranked 80th. The Henley Passport Index regularly assesses passports worldwide based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. 

The latest jump indicates a steady strengthening of the Indian passport over recent years. While nearly 200 countries are evaluated in the index, long-standing leaders like the United States and the United Kingdom have seen their positions decline. Meanwhile, several Asian countries, including  Singapore, have surged ahead, leading the ranking in terms of global travel access. 

Henley Passport Index 2026: Top 10 Powerful Passports 

Rank Country/Countries Visa-Free Access
1 Singapore 192
2 Japan, South Korea 187
3 Sweden, United Arab Emirates 186
4 Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland 185
5 Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal 184
6 Hungary, Malaysia, New Zealand, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia 183
7 Australia, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, United Kingdom 182
8 Canada, Liechtenstein, Lithuania 181
9 Iceland 180
10 United States of America 179

What Is Henley Passport Index? 

Released by Henley & Partners, the Henley Passport Index evaluates 199 passports against 227 global destinations, ranking them based on the number of places passport holders can visit without obtaining a visa in advance.

The index relies on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and factors in visa-free access, visa-on-arrival facilities, and electronic travel authorisations while calculating its rankings. 

Henley Passport Index 2026: India Lost These Two Countries

In 2025, Indian passport holders could travel to 57 destinations without obtaining a prior visa, including visa-on-arrival and electronic travel authorisation (ETA) facilities. However, the number declined to 55 by January 26, 2026, before slightly improving to 56 in February 2026. 

The drop was primarily due to changes in visa policies by Iran and Bolivia. 

Iran withdrew visa-free access for holders of ordinary Indian passports in November 2025. The move came after multiple cases of fraud and human trafficking, where Indian nationals were reportedly enticed to the country with fake job offers and subsequently abducted for ransom. 

QUICK LINKS