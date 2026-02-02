LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case Epstein files chappell roan ICC rulebook
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026

Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026

Income Tax Calculator: The income tax slabs for individual taxpayers for the financial year 2026-27 remain the same, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any changes during her Budget 2026 speech on Sunday (February 2, 2026). Under the old tax regime, individuals won’t pay any tax on income up to ₹5 lakh in FY 2026-27.

Income Tax Calculator: Here's How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026 (Picture Credits: X)
Income Tax Calculator: Here's How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026 (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 2, 2026 17:12:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026

Income Tax Calculator: The income tax slabs for individual taxpayers for the financial year 2026-27 remain the same, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any changes during her Budget 2026 speech on Sunday (February 2, 2026).

You Might Be Interested In

As a result, under the old tax regime, individuals won’t pay any tax on income up to ₹5 lakh in FY 2026-27. Under the new tax regime, no income tax is payable for incomes up to ₹12 lakh. Salaried individuals also benefit from standard deductions- ₹50,000 in the old regime and ₹75,000 in the new regime.

Let’s take a look at the applicable tax rates and how much income tax individuals will have to pay for various income ranges.

You Might Be Interested In

Income Tax Slab Rates (Old Tax Regime)

In the old tax regime, individuals pay nil tax on income up to ₹2.5 lakh. The minimum tax rate of 5% applies to income from ₹2,50,001 to ₹5 lakh, while the highest rate of 30% applies to income above ₹10 lakh.

                                              Income Tax Slab (₹)                                                         Income Tax Rate
                                                Up to 2,50,000                                                                   Nil
                                             2,50,001 – 5,00,000                                                                   5%
                                            5,00,001 – 10,00,000                                                                  20%
                                               Above 10,00,000                                                                  30%

Under the new tax regime, individuals pay nil tax up to ₹4 lakh, with the first tax rate of 5% applicable on income from ₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh. A key difference is that the 30% tax slab starts from ₹24 lakh in the new regime, compared to ₹10 lakh in the old regime. Both regimes provide tax deductions to reduce liability.

                                                              Income Tax Slab (₹)                                                                     Income Tax Rate
                                                                 Up to Rs. 4 lakh                                                                                 Nil
                                                                 4 lakh to 8 lakh                                                                                  5%
                                                                8 lakh to 12 lakh                                                                                 10%
                                                               12 lakh to 16 lakh                                                                                 15%
                                                               16 lakh to 20 lakh                                                                                 20%
                                                               20 lakh to 24 lakh                                                                                 25%
                                                                  Above 24 lakh                                                                                 30%

Income Tax Comparison: Old vs New Tax Regime (₹6 Lakh to ₹1 Crore)

The comparison below shows tax liabilities under both regimes for incomes ranging from ₹6 lakh to ₹1 crore in FY 2026-27. No other deductions are included in these calculations.

For an annual income of ₹6,00,000, the income tax payable under the old tax regime is ₹33,800, while under the new tax regime it is nil, resulting in annual savings of ₹33,800.

For an income of ₹7,00,000, tax under the old regime stands at ₹56,400. No tax is payable under the new regime, leading to savings of ₹56,400.

At an income of ₹8,00,000, the old tax regime requires a tax payment of ₹75,400, whereas the new regime attracts zero tax, saving ₹75,400 in a year.

For ₹9,00,000 income, tax under the old regime is ₹96,200, while the new regime remains tax-free, resulting in ₹96,200 savings.

With an income of ₹10,00,000, an individual pays ₹1,17,000 in the old tax regime and nil under the new regime, saving ₹1,17,000 annually.

At ₹11,00,000 income, the old regime tax is ₹1,48,200, compared to zero tax in the new regime, leading to ₹1,48,200 savings.

For an income of ₹12,00,000, tax payable under the old regime is ₹1,79,400, while the new regime still attracts no tax, saving ₹1,79,400.

When income rises to ₹13,00,000, tax under the old regime is ₹2,10,600, while the new regime tax comes to ₹78,000, resulting in ₹1,32,600 savings.

For ₹14,00,000 income, the old regime tax is ₹2,41,800, compared to ₹93,600 in the new regime, saving ₹1,48,200.

At an income of ₹15,00,000, tax under the old regime is ₹2,73,000, while under the new regime it is ₹1,09,200, resulting in ₹1,63,800 savings.

For ₹16,00,000 income, the old regime tax stands at ₹3,04,200, while the new regime tax is ₹1,24,800, saving ₹1,79,400.

With an income of ₹17,00,000, tax under the old regime is ₹3,35,400, compared to ₹1,45,600 in the new regime, leading to ₹1,89,800 savings.

At ₹18,00,000 income, tax payable under the old regime is ₹3,66,600, while the new regime tax is ₹1,66,400, resulting in ₹2,00,200 savings.

For an income of ₹19,00,000, the old regime tax is ₹3,97,800, while the new regime tax comes to ₹1,87,200, saving ₹2,10,600.

At ₹20,00,000 income, tax under the old regime is ₹4,29,000, compared to ₹2,08,000 under the new regime, resulting in ₹2,21,000 savings.

For ₹21,00,000 income, the old regime tax is ₹4,60,200, while the new regime tax is ₹2,34,000, saving ₹2,26,200.

At ₹22,00,000 income, tax payable under the old regime is ₹4,91,400, compared to ₹2,60,000 under the new regime, leading to ₹2,31,400 savings.

For ₹23,00,000 income, the old regime tax stands at ₹5,22,600, while the new regime tax is ₹2,86,000, saving ₹2,36,600.

At an income of ₹24,00,000, tax under the old regime is ₹5,53,800, compared to ₹3,12,000 in the new regime, resulting in ₹2,41,800 savings.

For ₹25,00,000 income, tax payable under the old regime is ₹5,85,000, while under the new regime it is ₹3,43,199, saving ₹2,41,801.

At ₹26,00,000 income, the old regime tax is ₹6,16,200, compared to ₹3,74,399 in the new regime, resulting in ₹2,41,801 savings.

For ₹27,00,000 income, tax under the old regime is ₹6,47,400, while the new regime tax is ₹4,05,599, saving ₹2,41,801.

At ₹28,00,000 income, tax payable under the old regime is ₹6,78,600, compared to ₹4,36,799 in the new regime, leading to ₹2,41,801 savings.

For ₹29,00,000 income, the old regime tax stands at ₹7,09,800, while the new regime tax is ₹4,67,999, saving ₹2,41,801.

At an income of ₹30,00,000, tax under the old regime is ₹7,41,000, compared to ₹4,99,199 under the new regime, resulting in ₹2,41,801 savings.

For ₹35,00,000 income, the old regime tax is ₹8,97,000, while the new regime tax stands at ₹6,55,199, saving ₹2,41,801.

At ₹40,00,000 income, tax payable under the old regime is ₹10,53,000, compared to ₹8,11,199 in the new regime, leading to ₹2,41,801 savings.

For ₹45,00,000 income, the old regime tax is ₹12,09,000, while the new regime tax comes to ₹9,67,199, saving ₹2,41,801.

At ₹50,00,000 income, tax under the old regime is ₹15,01,500, compared to ₹12,35,519 under the new regime, resulting in ₹2,65,981 savings.

For ₹75,00,000 income, tax payable under the old regime is ₹23,59,500, while the new regime tax is ₹20,93,519, saving ₹2,65,981.

At an income of ₹1,00,00,000, tax under the old regime stands at ₹32,17,500, compared to ₹29,51,519 in the new regime, resulting in annual savings of ₹2,65,981.

Key Deductions In Old Tax Regime

According to Abhishek Soni, CEO & founder, Tax2Win

  • Section 80C (up to ₹1.5 lakh: EPF, PPF, ELSS, LIC)
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA) & Leave Travel Allowance (LTA)
  • Section 80D (Health Insurance Premium)
  • Standard deduction of ₹50,000 for salaried individuals
  • Interest on home loan for self-occupied property

Key Deductions In New Tax Regime

  • Higher standard deduction than old regime
  • Employer’s contribution to National Pension System (NPS)
  • Some exemptions like gratuity & voluntary retirement pay
  • Agniveer corpus fund deduction in certain cases.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Sees Union Budget FY27 Supporting India’s GDP Growth And Fiscal Stability

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 5:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Budget 2026 tax changesincome tax calculation examplesIncome Tax Calculatorincome tax calculator FY 2026-27income tax savings comparisonIncome tax slabs FY 2026-27income tax slabs India 2026new tax regime tax ratesold tax regime tax ratesold tax regime vs new tax regimestandard deduction old vs new regimetax liability comparison FY 2026-27tax on salary income 2026Union Budget 2026 income taxzero tax up to 12 lakh

RELATED News

Goldman Sachs Sees Union Budget FY27 Supporting India’s GDP Growth And Fiscal Stability

Union Budget 2026: India’s Defence Industry Set for Double-Digit Growth with Strong Push for Domestic Manufacturing

Oracle Layoffs Rewind: From Sudden Zoom Cuts To A New Wave Of 30,000 Jobs Looming

ITC Share Price Slumps as Excise Duty Hike Hits Major Brands: How Will Consumer Demand, Supply, and Cheaper Alternatives Respond?

Oracle Layoffs Send Shockwaves Through Corporate World: Up To 30,000 Jobs At Risk Amid AI Expansion Crunch

LATEST NEWS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Cricket Is Not Free From Politics’ — Rashid Latif on Pakistan Boycotting India Match at T20 World Cup 2026

Female Fidayeen And The Baloch Insurgency: How BLA Is Using Women in Suicide Missions Targeting Pak Forces And High-Security Prisons, Decoding The Rise

Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026

Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

Who Is Saravanan Annadurai? DMK Spokesperson’s Mocking Laughter During Heated TV Debate Triggers Reaction After He Falls For Shehzad Poonawalla’s Trap

Realme 16 To Debut Soon In India With ‘Air Design’, Selfie Mirror, And 50MP Sony IMX Camera—Check Launch Date And Details

Spooky Moment Caught On Camera: ‘Hungry’ Woman Orders Food Inside Graveyard; Spine-Chilling Conversation With Delivery Man Goes Viral- Here’s What Happened

Chinese ‘Alchemist’ Extracts Gold From SIM Cards, Recovers 191 Grams Worth Over ₹28 Lakh; Why He Is Warning of Health Risks- Is The process Dangerous?

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

Trump vs Trevor Noah: President Calls Grammys Host A ‘Total Loser,’ Threatens Legal Action Over Epstein Joke

Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026
Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026
Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026
Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026

QUICK LINKS