India Expands Social Protection: Coverage Soars To 64.3% By 2025

Social protection coverage in India surged from 22% to 64.3% between 2016 and 2025, while multidimensional poverty declined and access to clean water and electrification rose significantly.

Published: July 28, 2025 15:39:31 IST

India has dramatically expanded social security, with 64.3% of the population now covered by social protection systems in 2025, up from just 22% in 2016. According to the SDG National Indicator Framework (NIF) Progress Report, 2025, released via the Department of Economic Affairs’ monthly review, this surge reflects concerted policy efforts. Multidimensional poverty in India declined from 24.9% in 2015‑16 to 15% in 2019‑21. The report states, “This achievement is a testament to the government’s commitment towards inclusive growth.” Rural access to improved drinking water rose from 94.6% in 2015‑16 to 99.6% by 2024‑25.

The nation also achieved household electrification by 2021‑22, and all districts are projected to meet Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by 2024‑25. “The Government’s efforts … are instrumental in improving the overall well-being and standards of living,” adds the report, spotlighting progress across housing, food security, financial inclusion, and healthcare.

Strong Basics: Electricity, Water, and ODF Status

  • Universal Household Electrification
    India achieved full household electrification by 2021–22, ensuring power access in both urban and rural areas.
  • Improved Rural Drinking Water Access
    Rural areas reached a 99.6% access rate to improved drinking water sources by 2024–25, up from 94.6% in 2015–16.
  • Open Defecation Free (ODF) Status
    100% of districts are projected to achieve ODF status by 2024–25, reflecting successful sanitation campaigns.
  • Infrastructure and National Campaigns
    These outcomes result from targeted national initiatives and large-scale infrastructure rollout in sanitation, water, and electricity.
  • Impact on Rural Quality of Life
    Consistent access to electricity and clean water has significantly enhanced health, hygiene, and day-to-day life in rural India.
  • Sanitation Success Reduces Health Risks
    The ODF milestone signifies a major public health improvement, cutting down disease transmission and improving living standards.

Economic Momentum In Early 2025‑26

India sustained growth in Q1 of 2025‑26, driven by strong domestic consumption, resilient services and business activity, and a favorable onset of the southwestern monsoon. High-frequency indicators reflected robust year-on-year performance. Manufacturing and construction sectors expanded steadily, while services anchored overall growth. Analysts note that resilient consumer demand and a steady monsoon underpin rural incomes and urban services alike. This economic resilience, the report highlights, supports ongoing poverty reduction and the scaling of social safety nets across diverse Indian states.

Inflation Cooling: Relief At The Consumer Level

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to a 77-month low of 2.1% in June 2025, driven largely by a sharp drop in food inflation—especially vegetables and pulses. Wholesale price inflation turned negative at –0.1%, providing further relief. This decline in inflation supports real incomes for lower-income groups and enhances the impact of social protection measures. According to the report, easing inflation allows more households to benefit from welfare programs and makes fiscal spending more effective.

Poverty Reduction And Social Security Table

IndicatorValue (Year)
Social Protection Coverage64.3% (2025) vs 22% (2016)
Multidimensional Poverty15% (2019–21) vs 24.9% (2015–16)
Rural Access to Improved Drinking Water99.6% (2024‑25) vs 94.6% (2015‑16)
Universal Household ElectrificationAchieved by 2021‑22
Open Defecation Free DistrictsProjected 100% by 2024‑25

India’s social welfare initiatives, backed by rapid economic recovery and easing inflation, have both lifted basic amenities access and reduced poverty. These measurable gains underscore the nation’s progress toward SDG targets, offering a hopeful and practical example of inclusive growth on a national scale.

