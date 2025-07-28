India Expands Social Protection: Coverage Soars To 64.3% By 2025

India has dramatically expanded social security, with 64.3% of the population now covered by social protection systems in 2025, up from just 22% in 2016. According to the SDG National Indicator Framework (NIF) Progress Report, 2025, released via the Department of Economic Affairs’ monthly review, this surge reflects concerted policy efforts. Multidimensional poverty in India declined from 24.9% in 2015‑16 to 15% in 2019‑21. The report states, “This achievement is a testament to the government’s commitment towards inclusive growth.” Rural access to improved drinking water rose from 94.6% in 2015‑16 to 99.6% by 2024‑25.

The nation also achieved household electrification by 2021‑22, and all districts are projected to meet Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by 2024‑25. “The Government’s efforts … are instrumental in improving the overall well-being and standards of living,” adds the report, spotlighting progress across housing, food security, financial inclusion, and healthcare.

Economic Momentum In Early 2025‑26

India sustained growth in Q1 of 2025‑26, driven by strong domestic consumption, resilient services and business activity, and a favorable onset of the southwestern monsoon. High-frequency indicators reflected robust year-on-year performance. Manufacturing and construction sectors expanded steadily, while services anchored overall growth. Analysts note that resilient consumer demand and a steady monsoon underpin rural incomes and urban services alike. This economic resilience, the report highlights, supports ongoing poverty reduction and the scaling of social safety nets across diverse Indian states.

Inflation Cooling: Relief At The Consumer Level

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to a 77-month low of 2.1% in June 2025, driven largely by a sharp drop in food inflation—especially vegetables and pulses. Wholesale price inflation turned negative at –0.1%, providing further relief. This decline in inflation supports real incomes for lower-income groups and enhances the impact of social protection measures. According to the report, easing inflation allows more households to benefit from welfare programs and makes fiscal spending more effective.

