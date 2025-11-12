LIVE TV
Home > Business > India Pushes U.S. for 25% Russian Oil Tariff Rollback Ahead Of Trade Deal, Says GTRI

India must secure a rollback of the 25% U.S. "Russian oil" tariff after exiting sanctioned Russian oil, boosting competitiveness and enabling balanced trade negotiations with the United States.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Edited By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 12, 2025 12:23:58 IST

India Urged to Secure U.S. Tariff Rollback

India must push the United States to withdraw the 25 per cent “Russian oil” tariffs before moving ahead with any trade agreement, a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) stated. The report emphasizes that securing a tariff rollback is essential to restore competitiveness for Indian exporters and ensure fair trade terms.

Stepwise Approach Recommended By GTRI

According to GTRI, India should first complete its exit from sanctioned Russian oil. Only after this step is fully executed should India focus on obtaining a rollback of the 25 per cent tariff. Following that, it can resume balanced trade negotiations with the U.S. on equal footing, ensuring a level playing field for Indian industries.

“India to first complete its exit from sanctioned Russian oil, then secure a rollback of the 25 per cent ‘Russian oil’ tariff to restore competitiveness,” GTRI emphasized. This stepwise approach would allow India to protect its key sectors and strengthen its bargaining position in upcoming trade talks.

India’s Exit From Russian Oil

India has already ended oil imports from sanctioned Russian firms, a step acknowledged by President Donald Trump. With this first step complete, India should now focus on securing the tariff rollback. Once Russian oil imports have been curtailed, India must press Washington to withdraw the 25 per cent tariff, which would reduce the overall U.S. duty burden on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 25 per cent.

Boosting Competitiveness Across Key Sectors

The move would boost competitiveness in key sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and pharmaceuticals, without rushing into a full trade deal. After tariffs are reduced to 25 per cent, the report recommends that India resume trade talks with the U.S. for a balanced agreement, aiming for parity with partners like the European Union and targeting average industrial tariffs of around 15 per cent.

Waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court Verdict

The report also advised India to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court’s verdict on the Trump tariffs, as the Court is currently hearing a major case on whether the president has the authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose such tariffs.

President Trump’s Statement on India-U.S. Trade

On November 11, 2025, President Donald Trump stated that the United States and India were “pretty close” to a trade deal and promised to lower tariffs on India. He added that India had “stopped buying Russian oil very substantially” and that the tariffs would soon be brought down.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 12:23 PM IST
